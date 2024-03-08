Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite dropped in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from the week before. The show had 779,000 viewers and an 0.27 (355,000) in 18-49. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

AEW was #3 for the night, behind two NBA games on ESPN and #2 in its timeslot, behind the Houston vs. Los Angeles game. That game had 1,004,00 viewers and an 0.30. The lead-in, The Big Bang Theory, had 1,172,000/0.20. Dynamite had 1.35 viewers per home and the audience was 68.5% male in 18-49.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 5.2% in viewers and down 6.8% in 18.49. Compared to last year, it was down 9.2% in viewers and down 6.6% in 18-49.

Q1 was the peak in viewers while Q5 was the peak in 18-49.

Q1: Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe & Undisputed Kingdom segment – 930,000 viewers, 394,000 in 18-49

Q2: Joe & Swerve vs. The Kingdom/Chris Jericho & HOOK segment/Young Bucks promo – 785,000 viewers (down 145,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q3: HOOK vs. Brian Cage/Best Friends segment – 792,000 viewers (up 7,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q4: Daddy Magic vs. Killswitch/Adam Copeland returns/Kyle O’Reilly promo – 779,000 viewers (down 13,000), 368,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q5: The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston & Kazuchika Okada segment – 855,000 viewers (up 76,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (up 43,000)

Q6: Riho vs. Kris Statlander/Toni Storm promo/Willow Nightingale promo – 726,000 viewers (down 129,000), 330,000 in 18-49 (down 81,000)

Q7: Darby Allin & Jay White segment/Julia Hart promo/House of Black promo/Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal segment – 747,000 viewers (up 21,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q8: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher – 654,000 viewers (down 93,000), 305,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Overrun: End of Ospreay vs. Fletcher – 676,000 (up 22,000), 323,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)