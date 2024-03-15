Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up slightly in viewership and ratings, for a special ‘Big Business’ show that included Mercedes Mone’s debut. It had 801,000 viewers and an 0.27 rating (355,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including details on each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #3 for the night and #2 in the time slot on cable, behind two NBA games. Denver vs. Miami, which went head-to-head, had 1,086,000 viewers and an 0.35 rating. The highest rated show of all of TV that night, and possibly the week, belonged to network TV. CBS’ Survivor had 4,783,000 viewers and an 0.75 rating.

Dynamite was also #4 for the week for entertainment on cable, behind WWE RAW, Vanderpump Rules and an episode of The Big Bang Theory. That would make it #3 for new programming.

Another Big Bang rerun had 1,051,000 viewers and an 0.23 rating as Dynamite’s lead-in.

Compared to last week, the show was up 2.8% in viewers and even in 18-49. Compared to last year, it was down 6% in viewers and up 0.9% in 18-49.

Q1: Mercedes Mone’s debut – 1,000,000 viewers, 423,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Cole promo/Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – 899,000 viewers (down 101,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)

Q3: Swerve Strickland promo/The Elite vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo – 815,000 viewers (down 84,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q4: End of Elite vs. Kingston, PAC & Penta/Christian Cage & Adam Copeland video – 737,000 viewers (down 78,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q5: Will Ospreay promo/Deonna Purrazzo promo/Jay White vs. Darby Allin – 798,000 viewers (up 61,000), 354,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)

Q6: End of White vs. Allin/Bullet Club Gold turn on The Acclaimed – 799,000 viewers (up 1,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q7: Chris Jericho & HOOK vs. Gates of Agony/Kyle O’Reilly & Undisputed Kingdom segment – 732,000 viewers (down 67,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q8: Willow Nightingale vs. Riho – 627,000 viewers (down 105,000), 285,000 in 18-49 (down 63,000)