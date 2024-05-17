Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite dropped to under 700,000 viewers, while also dropping in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 672,000 viewers and an 0.23 rating (298,000) in 18-49 and 0.12 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details about the numbers, including a quarter-by-quarter breakdown. Dynamite had its lowest viewership since January 6, 2021 and its lowest 18-49 since June 24, 2020.

Of note is that the 18-34 numbers for Dynamite have been dropping in recent weeks, likely the reason for the hit in overall viewers. It was down to only 82,000 in that demo for a show that had been regularly getting around 150,000 a few months ago. While some of this could be blamed on sports playoffs (NBA playoff ratings are 69.7% higher this year in 18-49), that is not likely the only reason.

Even with the drops, Dynamite was #6 for the night and #3 in its time slot, only behind the NBA and NHL Playoffs. In its time slot, it was behind Boston vs. Cleveland for most of the show (3,383,000/1.00 on TNT and 350,000/0.13 on Tru) and Dallas vs. Oklahoma City against the last half hour (3,745,000/1.23 on TNT and 515,000/0.24 on Tru) and Colorado vs. Dallas NHL on ESPN (1,558,000/0.45). The last half hour was actually #4, as it was also behind the Tru airing of the NBA game.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 5.5% in viewers, down 6.9% in 18-49 and down 10.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, AEW was down 17.4% in viewers, down 19% in 18-49 and down 44.2% in 18-34. Dynamite had 47,000 in men 18-34, 35,000 in women 18-34, 146,000 in men 35-49 and 70,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 64.8% men in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Cobb & Kyle Flather – 753,000 viewers, 288,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley & Danielson vs. Cobb & Fletcher/Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage video/House of Black, Adam Copeland & Kyle O’Reilly segment – 692,000 viewers (down 61,000), 298,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: FTR promo/The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal – 656,000 viewers (down 36,000), 285,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q4: Toni Storm promo/Malakai Black promo/HOOK squash & segment with Chris Jericho – 692,000 viewers (up 36,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q5: Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage – 652,000 viewers (down 40,000), 302,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q6: End of Strickland vs. Cage/Patriarchy attacks Swerve – 678,000 viewers (up 26,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q7: Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron/Will Ospreay & Undisputed Kingdom segment/Mercedes Mone & Willow Nightingale segment – 663,000 viewers (down 15,000), 295,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: End of Mone & Nightingale segment/Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood – 622,000 viewers (down 41,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Overrun: End of Okada vs. Harwood/Darby Allin returns – 634,000 viewers (up 12,000), 305,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)