Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

It was previously reported that this week’s AEW Dynamite brought in 975,000 viewers, slightly down from the week before. The rating meanwhile, a 0.35 (447,000 viewers), was exactly the same. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers, including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

Dynamite had a 0.20 in 12-17, 0.22 in 18-34, 0.48 in 35-49 and 0.40 in 50+. The show was fourth for the night overall, behind Real Housewives, Hannity and Tucker Carlson. It was 24th in women 18-49, #1 im men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #9 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. It was down 0.4% in viewers, down 1.5% in 18-49 and down 17.5% in 18-34. The show had 100,000 viewers in male 18-34 (down 13% from last week), 53,000 in women 18-34 (down 22.1%), 219,000 in men 35-49 (up 2.8%) and 75,000 in women 35-49 (up 29.3%). The audience was 71.4% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: 2.0 and Daniel Garcia attack Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston/2.0 vs. Sting & Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara proposes to girlfriend – 996,000 viewers, 490,000 in 18-49

Q2: Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears – 952,000 viewers (down 44,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q3: Christian Cage & Don Callis segment/Dante Martin video/Dan Lambert & Lance Archer segment – 946,000 viewers (down 6,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q4: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express – 951,000 viewers (up 5,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q5: Britt Baker interview/Matt Hardy & Orange Cassidy video/Paul Wight & QT Marshall segment/Jade Cargill promo – 954,000 viewers (up 3,000), 424,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q6: The Elite interview/Ricky Starks segment/Death Triangle & Andrade segment/Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford – 1,003,000 viewers (up 49,000), 452,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q7: Arn & Brock Anderson promo/Miro promo/Jon Moxley promo/Fans sing Chris Jericho to the ring – 1,010,000 viewers (up 7,000), 459,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. MJF – 975,000 viewers (down 35,000), 449,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)