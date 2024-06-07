Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was up in viewership and ratings again, with both getting their best numbers in two months. The show had 790,000 viewers with an 0.28 rating (363,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter.

18-34 was back up after dropping to low levels, and the show did well in that demographic with MJF’s return )0.22) and the BCC vs. CMLL match (0.24). It was the best number in that demo since April 10.

Dynamite was #2 for the night and in the time slot, behind Game 1 of the College Softball World Series with Texas vs. Oklahoma on ESPN (1,911,000 viewers/0.44). That game in particular was the most-watched Game 1 of the College Softball World Series ever, and the most-watched college softball game in three years. For those curious, The Big Bang Theory lead-in had 948,000 viewers and an 0.15, which Q1 of Dynamite actually improved on.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 0.4% in viewers, up 8.4% in 18-49 and up 23.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 12.9% in viewers, down 16.6% in 18-49 and down 27% in 18-34. The audience was 69.1% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF promo & segment with Rush/Roderick Strong video – 976,000 viewers, 424,000 in 18-49

Q2: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jay Lethal/segment with Cassidy, Don Callis, Trent Beretta, Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale – 835,000 viewers (down 141,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: Cassidy & Nightingale segment/Mark Briscoe vs. Brian Cage – 754,000 viewers (down 81,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)

Q4: End of Briscoe vs. Cage/Jack Perry promo/HOOK, Samoa Joe & Premier Athletes segment/Chris Jericho segment/Acclaimed & Elite segment/Swerve Strickland promo – 761,000 viewers (up 7,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: Mercedes Mone promo/Blackpool Combat Club vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido & Esfinge – 780,000 viewers (up 19,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q6: End of BCC vs. CMLL/Another Jericho segment/Daniel Garcia video/Another Elite & Acclaimed segment – 714,000 viewers (down 66,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q7: Mariah May vs. Saraya – 731,000 viewers (up 17,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q8: Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong – 768,000 viewers (up 37,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Overrun: End of Strickland vs. Strong – 792,000 viewers (up 24,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)