Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS took a hit against the NBA Finals, dropping in both viewership and ratings. The show had 681,000 viewers and had an 0.23 rating (297,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show was hurt the most by a drop in men 18-34, which was significant. Even still, Dynamite was #2 on cable and its time slot behind the U.S. vs. Brazil soccer game on TNT (682,000/0.26 on TNT, 1,106,000/0.28 on Telemundo, 147,000/0.05 on Universo, 1,935,000/0.59 total). The NBA finals, as noted, was the big draw on ABC, getting 10,973,000/3.20 on ABC and 453,000/0.14 on ESPN for a total 11,426,000/3.34.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 13.8% in viewers, down 18.2% in 18-49 and down 37% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 18.1% in viewers, down 24.2% in 18-49 and down 50.3% in 18-34. The audience was 61.3% male in 18-49.

Q1: Swerve Strickland, The Elite & Christopher Daniels segment – 785,000 viewers, 331,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes/Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly promo/RUSH squash and MJF brawl – 702,000 viewers (down 83,000), 303,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q3: Cassidy, Briscoe & O’Reilly vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong – 687,000 viewers (down 15,000), 306,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q4: End of Briscoe, Cassidy & O’Reilly vs. Takeshita, Fletcher & Strong/Rey Fenix promo – 699,000 viewers (up 12,000), 293,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q5: Shingo Takagi promo/Christopher Daniels promo/Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Premier Athletes/Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis – 692,000 viewers (down 7,000), 292,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q6: End of Mone vs. Zeuxis/Mina Shirakawa video/Toni Storm & Mariah May promo/TV Time with Chris Jericho – 671,000 viewers (down 21,000), 292,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito promo/Bang Bang Gang promo/Daniel Garcia vs. Nick Comoroto/Will Ospreay promo/PAC promo – 618,000 viewers (down 53,000), 280,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q8: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix – 626,000 viewers (up 8,000), 291,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Overrun: End of Ospreay vs. Fenix – 608,000 viewers (down 18,000), 276,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)