Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic, ahead of tomorrow’s All Out. The show had 660,000 viewers with an 0.19 (259,000) in 18-49. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #5 for the night on cable and #4 in its time slot, behind Hannity on FOX News (4,423,000/0.31), the US Open on ESPN (1,356,000/0.27) and MTV’s Challenge (479,000/0.21). TNT had a bad night in general as The Big Bang Theory lead-in had its lowest numbers ever, below 0.08.

Compared to last week, the show was down 5.6% in viewers and down 14.5% in 18-49. Compared to last year, it was down 25.6% in viewers and 36.7% in 18-49.

Q1: MJF & Daniel Garcia segment/Conglomeration promo – 810,000 viewers, 347,000 in 18-49

Q2: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher – 660,000 viewers (down 150,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (down 81,000)

Q3: End of Okada vs. Fletcher/Swerve Strickland video/Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade – 614,000 viewers (down 46,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q4: Roderick Strong & HOOK segment/Elite, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir segment/Jon Moxley promo/Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy segment – 651,000 viewers (up 37,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q5: Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose/Deonna Purrazzo promo – 643,000 viewers (down 8,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q6: Mercedes Mone & Hikaru Shida segment/The Elite promo – 597,000 viewers (down 46,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy – 652,000 viewers (up 55,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q8: End of Castagnoli, PAC & Yuta vs. Ospreay, Cassidy & O’Reilly – 671,000 viewers (up 19,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Overrun: Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page segment – 665,000 viewers (down 6,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)