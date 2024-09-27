Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW had increases in viewership and ratings for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite this past Wednesday night. The show had 702,000 viewers with an 0.23 rating (341,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.16 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers, including for each individual quarter-hour.

The night’s biggest competition was the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever, featuring breakout star Caitlin Clark. The game had 2,537,000 viewers and an 0.55 on ESPN. AEW Dynamite still managed to get #3 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot, behind the WNBA. The late game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury on ESPN had 1,216,000/0.33. On network TV, Survivor was the most-watched show with 4,466,000/0.72.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 2.5% in viewers, up 13.3% in 18-49 and up 26.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 17.9% in viewers, down 6.6% in 18-49 and down 11.6% in 18-34. It had 76,000 in men 18-34, 38,000 in women 18-34, 130,000 in men 35-49 and 70,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 60.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness – 802,000 viewers, 363,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Danielson vs. McGuinness – 766,000 viewers (down 36,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q3: HOOK vs. Roderick Strong – 724,000 viewers (down 42,000), 305,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q4: The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher – 679,000 viewers (down 45,000), 299,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q5: End of Bucks vs. Ospreay & Fletcher/Conglomeration promo – 708,000 viewers (up 29,000), 305,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q6: Prince Nana & MVP segment/Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki – 638,000 viewers (down 70,000), 300,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q7: End of May vs. Sakazaki/Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin – 615,000 viewers (down 23,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q8: Moxley vs. Allin – 684,000 viewers (up 69,000), 307,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Overrun: Bryan Danielson attacks Jon Moxley – 708,000 viewers (up 24,000), 327,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)