Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite dropped in the ratings from the week before, getting an 0.38 (486,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, while also drawing 1.047 million viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers and a full breakdown of the show by each quarter.

Dynamite also drew a 0.22 rating in 18-34. Overall, it was down 10.7% in viewers, down 21.6% in 18-49 and down 7.9% in 18-34. However, it was still first for the night, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.37).

The show underperformed with women this week. It was 13th in women 18-49 and seventh in women 12-34. However, it was #1 in males 18-49, #2 in 18-34 and #1 in men 12-34. It had 104,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 1.9%), 48,000 in women 18-34 (down 18.6%), 259,000 in male 35-49 (down 21.3%) and 74,000 in women 35-49 (down 41.3%). The audience was 74.7% male in 18-49. It had a 0.12 in 12-17 (down 7.7%), 0.22 in 18-34 (down 7.9%), 0.52 in 35-49 (down 26.8%) and 0.44 in 50+ (same as last week).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz – 1,014,000 viewers, 470,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz/CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, 2.0 and Daniel Garcia segment – 1,052,000 viewers (up 38,000), 496,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q3: MJF promo/Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans – 1,030,000 viewers (down 22,000), 474,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho interview – 1,023,000 viewers (down 7,000), 472,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q5: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage/Malakai Black promo/QT Marshall, Paul Wight, Gunn Club segment – 1,051,000 viewers (up 28,000), 478,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q6: Britt Baker interview/Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford/Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill & Nyla Rose segment – 1,083,000 viewers (up 32,000), 499,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q7: The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. Jurassic Express & Lucha Brothers – 1,055,000 viewers (down 28,000), 490,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q8: End of 8-man tag/post-match beatdown – 1,051,000 viewers (down 4,000), 507,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)