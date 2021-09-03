wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite dropped in the ratings from the week before, getting an 0.38 (486,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, while also drawing 1.047 million viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers and a full breakdown of the show by each quarter.
Dynamite also drew a 0.22 rating in 18-34. Overall, it was down 10.7% in viewers, down 21.6% in 18-49 and down 7.9% in 18-34. However, it was still first for the night, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.37).
The show underperformed with women this week. It was 13th in women 18-49 and seventh in women 12-34. However, it was #1 in males 18-49, #2 in 18-34 and #1 in men 12-34. It had 104,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 1.9%), 48,000 in women 18-34 (down 18.6%), 259,000 in male 35-49 (down 21.3%) and 74,000 in women 35-49 (down 41.3%). The audience was 74.7% male in 18-49. It had a 0.12 in 12-17 (down 7.7%), 0.22 in 18-34 (down 7.9%), 0.52 in 35-49 (down 26.8%) and 0.44 in 50+ (same as last week).
Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:
Q1: FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz – 1,014,000 viewers, 470,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz/CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, 2.0 and Daniel Garcia segment – 1,052,000 viewers (up 38,000), 496,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)
Q3: MJF promo/Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans – 1,030,000 viewers (down 22,000), 474,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)
Q4: Chris Jericho interview – 1,023,000 viewers (down 7,000), 472,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)
Q5: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage/Malakai Black promo/QT Marshall, Paul Wight, Gunn Club segment – 1,051,000 viewers (up 28,000), 478,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)
Q6: Britt Baker interview/Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford/Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill & Nyla Rose segment – 1,083,000 viewers (up 32,000), 499,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)
Q7: The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. Jurassic Express & Lucha Brothers – 1,055,000 viewers (down 28,000), 490,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q8: End of 8-man tag/post-match beatdown – 1,051,000 viewers (down 4,000), 507,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)