Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday was up in viewership and ratings from the week before. The show had 586,000 viewers, with an 0.17 rating (230,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers this week, including each individual quarter-hour.

Dynamite was #11 for the day and #4 in its time slot. The top program of the night was ESPN’s college basketball coverage, which had 970,000/0.24 (and a late game had 1,337,000/0.40). Jesse Watters on Fox News had 3,893,000/0.21 and Hannity did 3,073,000/0.20. Challenge on MTV had 481,000/0.20.

Compared to last week, it was up 9.3% in viewers, up 12.2% in 18-49 and up 37.3% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it’s down 28.8% in viewers, down 29.9% in 18-49 and down 41.2% in 18-34. It had 42,000 in men 18-34 (up 13.5%), 28,000 in women 18-34 (up 64.7%), 122,000 in men 35-49 (up 13%) and 38,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.4%). The audience was 71.3% male in 18-49.

Q1: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin – 741,000 viewers, 277,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Fletcher vs. Benjamin, HOOK & Patriarchy segment/Mercedes Mone promo – 694,000 viewers (down 47,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q3: Hurt Syndicate segment/Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal/Jamie Hayter promo – 617,000 viewers (down 77,000), 253,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q4: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn promo/Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster/MJF promo – 569,000 viewers (down 48,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q5: PAC vs. Jay White – 581,000 viewers (up 12,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: End of PAC vs. White/Chris Jericho segment – 585,000 viewers (up 4,000), 216,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q7: Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford – 504,000 viewers (down 81,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q8: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King – 440,000 viewers (down 64,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (even)

Overrun: End of Castagnoli vs. King – 476,000 viewers (up 36,000), 207,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)