Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up slightly in both viewership and the key 18-49 rating for their Winter is Coming special. The show had 594,000 viewers with an 0.17 (232,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #4 in its time slot, behind an NBA game (Atlanta vs. New York) on ESPN (1,467,000/0.47), Jesse Watters on FOX News (3,526,000/0.19) and Challenge on MTV (445,000/0.19).

Compared to last week, it was up 1.4% in viewers, up 0.9% in 18-49 and even in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 29.7% in viewers, down 41.1% in 18-49 and down 57.6% in 18-34. It had 43,000 in men 18-34 (up 2.4%), 27,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.6%), 115,000 in men 35-49 (down 5.7%) and 47,000 in women 35-49 (up 23.7%).

Q1: Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy – 675,000 viewers, 259,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Mox & PAC vs. White & Orange/Christian Cage promo – 633,000 viewers (down 42,000), 253,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q3: HOOK and Christian Cage segment/Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli – 619,000 viewers (down 14,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q4: End of Ospreay vs. Castagnoli/Ricochet promo/Matt Cardona promo/Kyle O’Reilly & Undisputed Kingdom segment – 593,000 viewers (down 26,000), 238,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q5: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 554,000 viewers (down 39,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q6: Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith promo/Darby Allin promo/Ricochet vs. Brody King – 558,000 viewers (up 4,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q7: End of Ricochet vs. King/Private Party, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Top Flight segment – 594,000 viewers (up 36,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q8: Mercedes Mone & Anna Jay segment/Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa – 549,000 viewers (down 45,000), 201,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Overrun: End of May vs. Shirakawa/Toni Storm returns – 533,000 viewers (down 16,000), 189,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)