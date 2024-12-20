Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite was up in viewers and the key 18-49 rating from the week before. The show had 625,000 viewers and an 0.19 rating (252,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #6 for the day on cable. In its time slot, it was #3 in the first hour and #2 in the second hour. In the first hour, it was behind a college football game on ESPN that had 1,221,000/0.29 and Jesse Watters on Fox News (3,394,000/0.20). In the second hour, it was behind another college football game (1,480,000/0.34). The biggest show on all of TV that night was the season finale of Survivor on CBS (5,632,000/0.80).

Compared to last week, it was up 5.2% in viewers, up 8.6% in 18-49 and up 28.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 20.1% in viewers, down 34.1% in 18-49 and down 34.8% in 18-34. It had 56,000 in men 18-34 (up 30.2% from last week), 34,000 in women 18-34 (up 25.9%), 111,000 in men 35-49 (down 3.5%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (up 29.8%). It had 66.3% male viewers in 18-49.

Q1: Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page & Jay White promo/Darby Allin & Will Ospreay promos/Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay – 737,000 viewers, 257,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Mone vs. Jay/FTR promo/MJF & Adam Cole segment/Jamie Hayter promo – 725,000 viewers (down 12,000), 278,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q3: HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne – 596,000 viewers (down 129,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q4: End of HOOK & Shibata vs. Cage & Wayne/Chris Jericho promo/Bandido video/Mariah May promo – 622,000 viewers (up 26,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q5: Ricochet & Hurt Syndicate segment/Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos/Daniel Garcia & Mark Briscoe & Hurt Syndicate segment – 626,000 viewers (up 4,000), 277,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q6: Ricochet, Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana segment/Toni Storm & RJ City segment/Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin – 608,000 viewers (down 18,000), 264,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q7: End of Ospreay vs. Allin – 601,000 viewers (down 7,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: Hangman Page, Jay White & Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley, PAC & Wheeler Yuta – 519,000 viewers (down 82,000), 216,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Overrun: End of Page, White & Cassidy vs. Mox, PAC & Yuta – 534,000 viewers (up 15,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)