Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in overall viewership but up slightly in the key 18-49 demographic rating. The show had 563,000 viewers with an 0.17 (224,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #13 for the day. It was #3 in the first hour of its timeslot and #4 in the second hour. It was behind ESPN’s college basketball coverage (first game had 899,000/0.22; second had 1,145,000/0.28), Jesse Watters (4,103,000/0.27) and Hannity (3,742,000/0.23) on Fox News. The second hour was also behind Summer House on Bravo (467,000/0.18).

Compared to last week, it was down 2.2% in viewers, up 4.2% in 18-49 and up 35.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 32% in viewers, down 41.2% in 18-49 and down 52.6% in 18-34. It had 40,000 in men 18-34 (up 42.9%), 23,000 in women 18-34 (down 11.5%), 97,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.4%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (up 42.2%). The audience was 61.2% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF and Hangman Page segment – 664,000 viewers, 255,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MJF & Page segment/Grand Slam Australia video/Undisputed Kingdom promo – 565,000 viewers (down 99,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q3: The Opps vs. The Patriarchy – 554,000 viewers (down 11,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho promo/Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 589,000 viewers (up 35,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q5: Lance Archer & Brian Cage promo/Toni Storm promo/Marina Shafir & Willow Nightingale segment – 548,000 viewers (down 41,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q6: Cope, Jay White & Death Riders segment/Mercedes Mone & Momo Watanabe segment – 566,000 viewers (up 18,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q7: Max Caster promo/Ricochet & Prince Nana segment – 547,000 viewers (down 19,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q8: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – 507,000 viewers (down 40,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Overrun: End of Cassidy vs. Strong – 467,000 viewers (down 40,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)