Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating. The show had 598,000 viewers with an 0.18 (235,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #6 for the night and #3 in the time slot behind the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA game on ESPN (1,006,000/0.30) and Fox News’ Jesse Watters (4,200,000/0.22) and Hannity (3,3558,000/0.18). The lead-in of The Big Bang Theory was lower than usual, getting 714,000 viewers and 0.11. Dynamite’s first quarter actually outperformed its lead-in this week.

Compared to last week, it was up 6.2% in viewers, up 4.9% in 18-49 and up 39.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 27.3% in viewers, down 38.3% in 18-49 and down 41.3% in 18-34. It had 35,000 in men 18-34 (down 12.5%), 53,000 in women 18-34 (up 130.4%), 112,000 in men 35-49 (up 15.5%) and 35,000 in women 35-49 (down 45.3%). The audience was 62.6% male in 18-49.

Q1: Cope promo/MJF promo/Hangman Page vs. Aaron Solo/Page & MJF segment – 736,000 viewers, 272,000 in 18-49

Q2: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith – 682,000 viewers (down 54,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q3: Mercedes Mone, Billie Starkz and Momo Watanabe segment/The Outrunners vs. The Murder Machines – 636,000 viewers (down 46,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q4: Jon Moxley & Cope video/Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana and Ricochet segment – 636,000 viewers (even), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q5: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia – 571,000 viewers (down 65,000), 228,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q6: End of Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR & Garcia/Death Riders, Jay White & Cope segment – 523,000 viewers (down 48,000), 193,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q7: Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo – 497,000 viewers (down 26,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q8: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy – 502,000 viewers (up 5,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)