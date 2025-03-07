Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up slightly in overall viewership but had its worst rating ever for its regular timeslot in 18-49. The show had 600,000 viewers with an 0.13 (169,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.07 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The show did have some competition from WWE, in a way. First was Evolve, but that was on the Tubi streaming service. There were also replays of NXT for people in several merkets where it was pre-empted, such as New York and Chicago. However, it was noted that while that would hurt Dynamite in those cities, it wouldn’t affect the numbers as much as they currently are. The Big Bang Theory lead-in was once again lower than Dynamite, as it didn’t chart (0.11 in 18-49).

Dynamite was #24 for the night, #3 for the timeslot in the first hour and #5 in the second. It was behind NBA on ESPN (1,036,000/0.27 for the early game and 1,040,00/0.35 for the late game), Jesse Watters (4,461,000/0.25) and Hannity (3,891,000/0.24) on Fox News, College Basketball on ESPN 2 (835,000/0.18) and Summer House on Bravo (426,000/0.14).

Compared to last week, it was up 0.3% in viewers, down 28.1% in 18-49 and down 43.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 23% in viewers and down 52.4% in 18-49. It had 26,000 in men 18-34 (down 25.7%), 24,000 in women 18-34 (down 54.7%), 89,000 in men 35-49 (down 20.5%) and 30,000 in women 35-49 (down 14.3%). The audience was 68% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF promo/Swerve Strickland and Ricochet segment – 694,000 viewers, 198,000 in 18-49

Q2: Will Ospreay, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Murder Machines, Mark Davis & Bryan Keith – 563,000 viewers (down 131,000), 171,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q3: End of 8-Man tag/Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita video – 645,000 viewers (up 82,000), 191,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q4: Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta – 584,000 viewers (down 61,000), 163,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q5: End of Cope vs. Yuta/Outrunners video/MJF & Hangman Page segment – 667,000 viewers (up 83,000), 181,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q6: Toni Storm promo/Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander – 579,000 viewers (down 88,000), 155,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of Bayne & Ford vs. Rosa & Statlander/Jay White vs. Max Caster/Toni Storm & Mariah May segment – 596,000 viewers (up 17,000), 161,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q8: Swerve Strickland & Brody King vs. Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet – 519,000 viewers (down 77,000), 142,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Overrun: End of Swerve & King vs. Ricochet & Okada – 505,000 viewers (down 14,000), 154,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)