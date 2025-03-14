Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 628,000 viewers with an 0.16 (221,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #12 for the day and #3 in its time slot, behind NBA on ESPN (Boston vs. Oklahoma City – 1,703,000/0.49) and Fox News’ Watters (4,005,000/0.24) and Hannity (3,191,000/0.20). The lead-in of the Big Bang Theory had 921,000 viewers and an 0.11.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 4.7% in viewers, up 30.8% in 18-49 and up 80% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 21.6% in viewers, down 37.7% in 18-49 and down 28.6% in 18-34. It had 43,000 in men 18-34 (up 65.4%), 47,000 in women 18-34 (up 95.8%), 109,000 in men 35-49 (up 22.5%) and 22,000 in women 35-49 (down 26.7%). The audience was 68.8% male in 18-49.

Q1: Kenny Omega promo/The Opps’ squash match/Ricochet promo – 749,000 viewers, 242,000 in 18-49

Q2: Swerve Strickland & Cope segment/Jon Moxley promo/Powerhouse Hobbs & Hologram vs. Brian Cage & Dralistico – 604,000 viewers (down 145,000), 206,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)

Q3: End of Hobbs & Hologram vs. Cage & Dralistico/Hurt Syndicate promo/Toni Storm promo & Megan Bayne attack – 645,000 viewers (up 41,000), 228,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q4: Mike Bailey vs. The Beast Mortos – 611,000 viewers (down 34,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q5: End of Bailey vs. Mortos/The Patriarchy segment/MJF & MVP segment – 649,000 viewers (up 38,000), 244,000 in 18-49 (up 46,000)

Q6: Max Caster vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Chris Jericho promo/Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford – 634,000 viewers (down 15,000), 232,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q7: End of Nightingale vs. Ford/Mercedes Mone & Billie Starkz segment/Will Ospreay promo – 608,000 viewers (down 26,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: Jay White promo/MJF & Hangman Page segment/Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero – 570,000 viewers (down 38,000), 208,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Overrun: End of Cassidy vs. Hechicero – 535,000 viewers (down 35,000), 202,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)