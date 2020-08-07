Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT yet again this week, although both shows had increases in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic. Dynamite had 901,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating, while NXT had 753,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a ratings breakdown of both shows, including the quarter by quarter analysis.

AEW was in fifth place for the night, behind two NBA games, Tucker Carlson and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was tied with Tucker for third in males 18-49, behind the NBA. It was third behind the NBA in 18-34, fourth in males 12-34 (behind the games and NBA Courtside) and third in women 12-34, behind the Lakers/Oklahoma City Thunder game and a movie on Lifetime. Dynamite was up 16.6% in overall viewers and 17% in 18-49.

NXT was 27th for the night in the demo, sixteen in males 18-49, #21 in 18-34 and #11 in males 12-34. It was up 6.5% overall and 10.4% in 18-49.

AEW won every demo. It had 108,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 58.8%), 83,000 viewers in women 18-34 (up 27.7%), 183,000 viewers in men 35-49 (up 0.5%) and 87,000 viewers in women 35-49 (up 10.1%). NXt had 39,000 viewers in males 18-34 (same as last week), 36,000 viewers in women 18-34 (up 50%), 121,000 viewers in males 35-49 (up 17.5%) and 59,000 viewers in women 35-49 (down 9.2%).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for AEW:

Q1: FTR & The Elite vs. The Dark Order – 943,000 viewers, 460,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of 12-man tag/Jon Moxley interview – 943,000 viewers (no change), 479,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q3: Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends – 885,000 viewers (down 58,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q4: MJF segment/Matt Hardy & Sammy Guevara brawl/Santana & Ortiz trash van – 919,000 viewers (up 34,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: Cody & Matt Cardona vs. Dark Order – 915,000 viewers (down 4,000), 471,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q6: Orange Cassidy & Chris Jericho debate – 918,000 viewers (up 3,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q7: End of debate/Britt Baker interview/Reba vs. Big Swole – 825,000 viewers (down 93,000), 427,000 in 18-49 (down 60,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin – 863,000 viewers (up 38,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley – 820,000 viewers, 232,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Kai vs. Ripley/Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne – 777,000 viewers (down 43,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q3: Fandango gets kidnapped/Robert Stone interview – 771,000 viewers (down 6,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q4: Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland – 756,000 viewers (down 15,000), 285,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q5: Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes – 759,000 viewers (up 3,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q6: Lee & Karrion Kross segment/Legado del Fantasma brawls with Breezango – 700,000 viewers (down 59,000), 242,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q7: Pat McAfee angle recap/Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox – 730,000 viewers (up 30,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q8: Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole/Pat McAfee brawl – 713,000 viewers (down 17,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Dynamite had a 0.20 in 12-17 (up 33.3%), 0.29 in 18-34 (up 51.1%), 0.43 in 35-49 (up 3.4%) and 0.33 in 50+ (up 22.2%). The audience was 63.1% male in 18-49 and 51.1% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 33.3%), 0.11 in 18-34 (up 19%), 0.38 in 35-49 (up 7.1%) and 0.39 in 50+ (up 5.4%). The audience was 62.7% male in 18-49 and 59.4% male in 12-17.