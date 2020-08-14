Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, it was another win for AEW Dynamite this week going head-to-head with NXT, although both shows experienced viewership and ratings drops. Dynamite had 792,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (417,000 viewers), against NXT’s 619,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating (206,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers for AEW Dynamite, but not NXT, as that show placed #65 for the night and only the detailed numbers for the top 50 shows are available.

It was a bad night for television in general, as ratings had huge drops for just about everything, including news and sports. So it wasn’t just AEW and NXT that experienced a drop with younger viewers. Dynamite dropped 37.8% in the 18-34 demo. Last week they performed better than RAW in that demo and won against NXT, but this week it was less than RAW. Most of the drop was male, likely due to competition from the NBA and NHL. It was #9 this week. It beat one NBA game and all four NHL games, but lost to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the later NBA game, three news shows and two Discovery Network specials. Overall, it was down 12.1% in viewers and 9.5% in 18-49. In 18-49, it was at #8 behind the two NBA games, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, Brett Baier and two NHL games. It was #11 in overall 18-34 and women 12-34. It was #10 in men 12-34.

NXT had a drop of 17.8% in viewers and 19.2% in the 18-49, the fifth lowest number in both measures (tied in 18-49). AEW more than doubled NXT in 18-49, nearly tripled in women 18-34 and more than doubled in women 35-49.

Dynamite had 65,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 39.8%), 60,000 viewers in women 18-34 (down 27.7%), 182,000 in men 35-49 (down 0.5%) and 110,000 viewers in women 35-49 (up 26.4%). NXT had 39,000 in men 18-34 (same as last week), 21,000 viewers in women 18-34 (down 41.7%), 98,000 viewers in men 35-49 (down 19%) and 48,000 viewers in women 35-49 (down 18.6%).

AEW had a 0.14 in 12-17 (down 30%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 34.6%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 8.1%) and 0.26 in 50+ (down 21.2%). The audience was 59.2% male in 18-49 and 54.2% male in 12-17. Against other sports, Dynamite was #2 in 18-49.