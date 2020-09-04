Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

AEW Dynamite and NXT didn’t directly compete against each other this week (sort of…a replay of NXT aired on Syfy), but both shows did well enough that detailed demographic information is now available for both. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has all of the information on the numbers for both nights, which saw NXT air on Tuesday to 849,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, while AEW aired on Wednesday to 928,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating. The NXT replay earned 183,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Dynamite more or less ran unopposed, and when compared to the last time they had direct competition from NXT, the show was up in several measures. This includes teenage boys (up 51.4%), teenage girls (45.1%), males 18-34 (87.7%), males 35-49 (14.3%) and the 50+ demo (34.6%). Of note is that women 18-34 and 35-49 were both down, 31.7% and 20%, respectively. Women 18-34 in partciular had been AEW’s strongest audience.

Overall, Dynamite was #8 for the night in the key 18-49 demo, behind three NBA games on ESPN, three Fox News shows and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was tied with Dynamite’s best number of 2020. It was #4 in males 18-49 (behind the NBA games and SportsCenter), #7 in 18-34 overall (behind NBA, Real Housewives, BET’s Assisted Living and NHL on NBC Sports Network) and #5 in males 12-34 (behind two NBA games and two episodes of SportsCenter). The NBA game against the first 90 minutes of Dynamite had 2,742,000 viewers and a 1.08 in the demo. The game against the last half hour had 4,106,000 viewers and a 1.73 in the demo. NHL had 871,000 viewers and a 0.29. AEW beat NHL in every demo but women 12-17, overall 18-34 and 50+.

Dynamite had 122,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 58.4% from last week), 41,000 in women 18-34 (down 29.3%), 208,000 in males 35-49 (up 15.1%) and 98,000 in women 35-49 (up 42%).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for AEW:

Q1: Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends – 883,000 viewers, 445,000 in 18-49

Q2: Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. SCU & Private Party – 832,000 viewers (down 51,000), 430,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q3: End of 8-man tag/Kenny Omega, FTR & Hangman Page segment – 860,000 viewers (up 28,000), 434,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q4: Omega, Page & FTR segment/Chris Jericho interview/Jericho vs. Joey Janela – 899,000 viewers (up 39,000), 445,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q5: Jericho & Orange Cassidy brawl/Matt Hardy video/Taz, Jake Roberts & Eddie Kingston promos – 1,008,000 viewers (up 109,000), 508,000 in 18-49 (up 63,000)

Q6: Casino Royal brawl/Brodie Lee and Dustin Rhodes interview/Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa – 972,000 viewers (down 36,000), 482,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of Rosa vs. Deeb/Jon Moxley promo/Big Swole, Rebel, Britt Baker segment – 974,000 viewers (up 2,000), 501,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Mark Sterling – 999,000 viewers (up 25,000), 505,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Dynamite had a 0.15 in 12-17 (down 25%), 0.23 in 18-34 (up 20.7%), 0.49 in 35-49 (up 27%) and 0.35 in 50+ (up 16.7%). The audience was 70.4% male in 18-49 and 77% male in 12-17.

NXT, meanwhile, had numbers that were more or less the same as when it was running unopposed the last two Wednesdays, but it had a higher demo number. It had 48,000 in males 18-34 (down 23.8% from last week), 48,000 in women 18-34 (up 118.2%), 166,000 in males 35-49 (up 27.7%) and 74,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.8%).

It was #10 for the night in 18-49, behind an NBA game, two NHL playoffgames, five news shows and MTV’s Teen Mom II. It was #7 in males 18-49, behind the NHL, NBA and Fox News, #11 in 18-34 and #7 in males 12-34. The NBA game on ABC, by comparison, had 3,385,000 viewers (another game on ESPN was almost over when NXT began) and the NHL on NBC Sports had 1,209,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating.

NXT had a 0.15 in 12-17 (up 15.4%), 0.14 in 18-34 (up 12.9%), 0.38 in 35-49 (up 9.1%) and 0.40 in 50+ (down 2.4%). The audience was 63.7% male in 18-49 and 60.5% male in 12-17.

In the quarters, NXT opened at 831,000 viewers and 334,000 in 18-49 for the Legado del Fantasma vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango & Isaiah Scott street fight. The second quarter did 836,000 viewers and 331,000 in 18-49 for the end of the street fight and Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro. The third quarter did 855,000 viewers and 343,000 in 18-49 for Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher. The fourth quarter was the ring intros for Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, which did 804,000 viewers and 313,000 in 18-49. The first 15:00 of the Iron Man match did 869,000 viewers and 344,000 in 18-49. The next 15:00 did 864,000 and 347,000 in 18-49. The 30-45 minute mark did 839,000 and 332,000 in 18-49. And the final 15 minutes did 895,000 and 349,000 in 18-49.

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: El Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott & Breezango – 831,000 viewers, 334,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of six-man tag/Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro – 836,000 viewers (up 5,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q3: Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher – 855,000 viewers (up 19,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q4: Intros for main event – 804,000 viewers (down 51,000), 313,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q5: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – 869,000 viewers (up 65,000), 344,000 in 18-49 (up 31,000)

Q6: Second quarter of Iron Man match – 864,000 viewers (down 5,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q7: Third quarter of Iron Man match – 839,000 viewers (down 25,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: End of Iron Man Match – 895,000 viewers (up 56,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)