Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, both AEW Dynamite and NXT were hit hard by news coverage of the Presidential election, with both shows getting knocked out of the top 50. Dynamite managed to prevail over NXT with 717,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating compared to NXT’s 610,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers, although it’s somewhat limited as neither show made the top fifty this week. Dynamite was #55 and NXT was #68. Among non-news shows, Dynamite was #2 (behind Real Housewives of Orange County) while NXT was #13.

NXT had 28,000 viewers in 18-34, a huge drop of 102,000 last week. Overall, it was down 30.4% in viewership and 44.5% in the key 18-49 demographic. Dynamite again had more female viewers than male viewers in 18-34.

AEW had 56,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 15.2%), 64,000 in women 18-34 (down 15.8%), 184,000 (up 3.4) in men 35-49) and 79,000 in women 35-49 (down 23.3%). NXT had 13,000 in men 18-34 (down 79%), 15,000 in women 18-34 (down 62.5%), 92,000 in men 35-49 (down 37.8%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (down 19.7%).

Here’s a detailed quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: MJF & Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara & Ortiz – 707,000 viewers, 335,000 in 18-49

Q2: Kenny Omega interview/Miro vs. Trent – 656,000 viewers (down 51,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q3: End of Trent vs. Miro – 707,000 viewers (up 51,000), 366,000 in 18-49 (up 45,000)

Q4: FTR & Young Bucks video/Team Taz promo/Young Bucks vs. Private Party – 739,000 viewers (up 27,000), 424,000 in 18-49 (up 58,000)

Q5: End of Young Bucks vs. Private Party – 762,000 viewers (up 23,000), 428,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q6: Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley promo/PAC video – 711,000 viewers (down 51,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q7: Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet/Omega & Hangman Page video – 752,000 viewers (up 41,000), 401,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q8: The Dark Order vs. Cody & The Gunn Club – 700,000 viewers (down 52,000), 392,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai – 723,000 viewers, 226,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moon vs. Kai/KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes – 672,000 viewers (down 51,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q3: End of KUSHIDA vs. Grimes – 600,000 viewers (down 72,000), 182,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q4: Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Ever-Rize/Pat McAfee promo – 632,000 viewers (up 32,000), 180,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q5: End of McAfee promo/Johnny Gargano video/Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm – 610,000 viewers (down 22,000), 187,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: End of Storm vs. Blackheart – 570,000 viewers (down 40,000), 173,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q7: Timothy Thatcher segment/Xia Li promo/Rhea Ripley promo – 522,000 viewers (down 48,000), 140,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q8: Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa – 551,000 viewers (up 29,000), 149,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)