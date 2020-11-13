Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, the numbers for both AEW Dynamite and NXT went up slightly this week. Dynamite was still ahead with 764,000 viewers and a .30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, compared to NXT’s 632,000 viewers and .16 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed breakdown of the numbers, although some of the NXT statistics are missing due to it placing outside the Top 50.

Dynamite was #17 for the night and third in non-news shows (news dominated all of the top 15 spots), while NXT placed #56 (#18 among non-news). Among entertainment, Dynamite was only behind two episodes of Real Housewives. It was #7 in Men 18-49 and #1 among non-news, since Real Housewives is female-skewed. It was #20 in 18-34 (#6 among non-news) and #22 in males 12-34. The only sports competition for both was college football on ESPN, which had 722,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 6.6% in viewers and 1.6% in the demo, while NXT was up 3.6% and 16%, respectively. Dynamite doubled NXT in women 18-34 and men 35-49. Going by each demo, AEW had 43,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 23.2%), 56,000 in women 18-34 (down 12.5%), 202,000 in men 35-49 (up 9.8%) and 88,000 in women 35-49 (up 11.4%). NXt had 28,000 in men 18-34 (up 115.4%), 23,000 in women 18-34 (up 53.3%), 95,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.3%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.9%).

Here’s a detailed quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: Taz promo/Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal – 773,000 viewers, 385,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody & Brandi Rhodes/Jade Cargill segment – 764,000 viewers (down 9,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q3: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 816,000 viewers (up 52,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q4: End of Bunkhouse match/Miro & Kip Sabian promo/Start of Inner Circle induction – 870,000 viewers (up 54,000), 430,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q5: Inner Circle Induction/Young Bucks promo/Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears – 747,000 viewers (down 123,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q6: End of Sky vs. Spears/Kenny Omega promo/Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet – 716,000 viewers (down 31,000), 374,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q7: End of Conti vs. Velvet/Inner Circle promo/Eddie Kingston promo – 696,000 viewers (down 20,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q8: Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix/PAC return – 732,000 viewers (up 36,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff – 717,000 viewers, 247,000 in 18-49

Q2: Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas – 666,000 viewers (down 51,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q3: End of Escobar vs. Atlas/Shotzi Blackheart promo/Raquel Gonzalez & Boa segment – 680,000 viewers (up 14,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q4: Timothy Thatcher & August Gray & Dexter Lumis segment/Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm – 609,000 viewers (down 71,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)

Q5: End of LeRae vs. Storm/Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher – 641,000 viewers (up 32,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q6: End of Thatcher vs. Lumis/Johnny Gargano & William Regal segment – 617,000 viewers (down 24,000), 197,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Tommaso Ciampa promo/Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai video/Pat McAfee promo – 571,000 viewers (down 46,000), 183,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Breezango – 555,000 viewers (down 16,000), 173,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

AEW had a 0.11 in 12-17, 0.14 in 18-34 (down 17.5%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 10.3%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 6.9%). The audience was 63% male in 18-49 and 53.2% male in 12-34. NXT was up 82.1% in 18-34 and 3.9% in 35-49. NXT did 58.6% men in 18-49.