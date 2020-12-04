Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported last night, AEW Dynamite surged to its biggest rating of the year with the special ‘Winter is Coming’ episode, which drew 913,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating compared to NXT’s 658,000 viewers and 0.16 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detail breakdown of the numbers, although some of them haven’t come in due to delays after Thanksgiving.

Dynamite this week did well enough to beat RAW in males 18-34 and Smackdown in women 18-34, but did not beat either show overall in that measure, as Dynamite had 181,000 compared to RAW (192,000) and Smackdown (223,000). Seven of eight of Dynamite’s quarters beat the previous pandemic record in 18-49 set two weeks ago, when The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight drew 526,000 viewers in the demo for that quarter. It more than doubled NXT in every demo except women 35-49, and had seven times as many in males 18-34 and 4.6 times as many females in 18-49.

Dynamite had 103,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 39.2%), 78,000 in females 18-34 (up 143.8%), 252,000 in males 35-49 (up 57.1%) and 106,000 in women 35-49 (up 49.3%). NXT had 14,000 in males 18-34 (down 50%), 17,000 in women 18-34 (down 15%), 109,000 in males 35-49 (down 22.7%) and 70,000 in women 35-49 (up 9.4%). AEW had a 66.1% male audeince in 18-49 while NXT was 58.6% male.

Here’s a detailed quarter-by-quarter breakdown for Dynamite:

Q1: Dynamite Diamond battle royal – 844,000 viewers, 451,000 in 18-49

Q2: Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian – 899,000 viewers (up 55,000), 528,000 in 18-49 (up 77,000)

Q3: End of Jericho vs. Kazarian/Young Bucks interview/Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch – 940,000 viewers (up 41,000), 553,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q4: End of Baker vs. Hirsch/Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz – 874,000 viewers (down 66,000), 522,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q5: End of Allin & Cody vs. Team Taz/Sting debut/Hikaru Shida interview – 942,000 viewers (up 68,000), 558,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q6: Preview for next week/Intros for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley – 911,000 viewers (down 31,000), 559,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega – 952,000 viewers (up 41,000), 588,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q8: End of Moxley vs. Omega – 945,000 viewers (down 7,000), 581,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Pat Patterson tribute/Leon Ruff & Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar & Raul Mendoza – 718,000 viewers, 252,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Priest & Ruff vs. Escobar & Mendoza/Undisputed Era video – 701,000 viewers (down 17,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q3: Team LeRae interview/Cameron Grimes vs. August Gray – 668,000 viewers (down 33,000), 206,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q4: Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese – 647,000 viewers (down 21,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q5: Kings of NXT promo/Boa & Xia Li segment – 642,000 viewers (down 5,000), 194,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans – 619,000 viewers (down 23,000), 197,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q7: Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher angle/War Games preview/Thatcher interview – 577,000 viewers (down 42,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q8: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez – 689,000 viewers (up 112,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)