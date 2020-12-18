wrestling / News

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

December 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported yesterday, while AEW Dynamite still defeated NXT in the ratings, it suffered a drop from the week before. Dynamite had 806,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating compared to NXT’s 766,000 viewers and 0.19 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including a look at the shows quarter by quarter.

Dynamite drew 420,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. It was #3 for the night, behind MTV Challenge (839,000 viewers, 0.45) and Real Housewives of Orange County (1,004,000 viewers, 0.35). NXT had 252,000 in the demo. It came in at #34 for the night.

Dynamite was #1 in 18-49 men for the night. It was strong with the male audience in general, also doing well in males 35-49. However they dropped in other demos, including going down to 18 in women 18-49, eighth in 18-34 overall, 12 in females 12-34 and 13 in males 12-34. NXT was #17 in males 18-49 and #6 in males 12-34. Overall, Dynamite was down 19% in viewers and 28.1% in the 18-49 demo. NXT was up 16.2% in viewers and 16.1% in 18-49.

AEW had 51,000 viewers in the males 18-34 demo (down 51%), 54,000 in women 18-34 (down 46%), 224,000 in men 35-49 (down 13.8%) and 91,000 in women 35-49 (down 24.2%). NXT, meanwhile, had 29,000 in men 18-34 (down 27.5%), 17,000 in women 18-34 (down 15%), 134,000 in men 35-49 (up 32.7%) and 72,000 in women 35-49 (up 28.6%).

Here’s a breakdown of the quarters for Dynamite:

Q1: Hangman Page & The Dark Order vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party – 1,010,000 viewers, 512,000 in 18-49
Q2: Inner circle interview/Cody & Brando video/Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico – 826,000 viewers (down 184,000), 410,000 in 18-49 (down 102,000)
Q3: End of Cody vs. Angelico/Sting & Team Taz segment/Miro interview/Eddie Kingston promo & brawl – 843,000 viewers (up 17,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)
Q4: Dustin Rhodes interview/Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight & Varisty Blondes – 835,000 viewers (down 8,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)
Q5: End of 12-man tag match/Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker segment – 726,000 viewers (down 109,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q6: SCU vs. The Acclaimed/Top Flight promo – 746,000 viewers (up 20,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)
Q7: Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Big Swole & Serena Deeb – 741,000 viewers (down 5,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)
Q8: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela – 718,000 viewers (down 23,000), 419,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: KUSHIDA & Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory – 743,000 viewers, 230,000 in 18-49
Q2: Legado del Fantasma promo/Shotzi Blackheart promo/Tyler Rust vs. Tommaso Ciampa – 734,000 viewers (down 9,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)
Q3: End of Rust vs. Ciampa/Grizzled Young Veterans promo – 695,000 viewers (down 39,000), 223,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)
Q4: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 742,000 viewers (up 47,000), 246,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)
Q5: End of Dunne vs. O’Reilly – 843,000 viewers (up 101,000), 293,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)
Q6: Rhea Ripley interview/Xia Li & Boa segment/Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell – 801,000 viewers (down 42,000), 271,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)
Q7: Karrion Kross vs. Desmond Troy/Ever-Rise interview/Isaiah Scott interview – 764,000 viewers (down 37,000), 251,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)
Q8: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm – 772,000 viewers (up 8,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Overrun: End of Ripley vs. Storm – 887,000 viewers (up 115,000)

AEW had a 0.06 in 12-17 (down 66.7%), 0.15 in 18-34 (down 48.5%), 0.49 in 35-49 (down 17.1%) and 0.30 in 50+ (up 3.4%). The audience was 65.5% male in 18-49 and 47% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10%), 0.07 in 18-34 (down 23.3%), 0.41 in 35-49 (up 31.2%) and 0.37 in 50+ (up 5.7%). The audience was 64.7% in males 18-49 and 73.8% males in 12-17.

