Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in viewership and ratings yet again this week, although both shows suffered a significant drop. Dynamite had 766,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating compared to NXT’s 697,000 viewers and 0.21 rating. The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers.

It was noted that news coverage of the coronavirus likely affected both shows, as more people were following the stories of President Trump’s speech and the NBA cancellation. Both stories happened during the 8-10 PM ET timeslot. Both shows did normal numbers for 50+ but AEW lost big under that age, including men 18-49. NXT did poorly in 18-34 in both genders but did about the same everywhere else.

Dynamite lost 15.5% viewers from last week and 25.7% in the 18-49 demographic. NXT’s drops were smaller, losing 2.9% in viewers and 8.7% in the demo. AEW was down to 25th for the night, behind nine entertainment shows, but mostly news or basketball-related programs. The NBA game that did air had 1,151,000 viewers and 0.45. NXT was 42nd in the demo.

AEW lost mostly younger viewers. It had a 0.11 in 12-17 (31.3%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 25%), 0.34 in 35-49 (down 26.1%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 2.9%). The audience was 66% male in 18-49 and 65% male in 12-17. NXT meanwhile had a 0.10 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.12 in 18-34 (down 25%), 0.30 in 35-49 (same as last week) and 0.34 in 50+ (same as last week). Its audience was 61.9% male in 18-49 and 61.9% male in 12-17.