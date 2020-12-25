Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

The full ratings breakdowns are available for this week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT. As noted on Wednesday, Dynamite pulled in a 0.32 18 – 49 demo rating and 775,000 viewers while airing in a later timeslot due to the NBA Finals, while NXT brought in a 0.19 demo rating and 698,000 viewers unopposed. The WON has new details in terms of breaking down those numbers.

AEW came in at #4 in males 18 – 49 behind only the Montgomery Bowl and two NBA games. It ranked second in the demo for its timeslot. Among 18 – 34 year-olds, AEW ranked #5 and second in the timeslot, while it was #4 and second in the timeslot for males 12 – 34. NXT came in at #20 in males 18 – 49 and didn’t score high enough to rank in the other male demos.

AEW did have the benefit of a strong lead-in in an NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics where the result was in question right down the buzzer. The game did a 0.80 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.003 million viewers. That is a big drop-off from the NBA to AEW, though with the timeslot that is expected.

Dynamite had a 0.16 rating among all viewers 12 – 17 (up 166.7%), 0.23 among viewers 18 – 34 (up 53.3%), 0.41 for 35 – 49 (down 16.3%), and 0.28 among those 50+ (down 6.7%). NXT did a 0.08 in the 12 – 17 demo (down 27.3%). 0.09 for 18 – 34 (up 28.6%), 0.29 for the 35 – 49 demo (down 6.5%), and a 0.36 for the 50+ crowd (down 2.7%).

AEW Dynamite’s audience was 68.6% male among 18 – 49 viewers and 69.6% among males 12 – 17. AEW had a 60.5% male audience among the 18 – 49 crowd and 47% male among those 12 – 17.

Due to the holiday weekend, quarter-hour numbers aren’t yet available.