Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT once again, getting an increase of viewers from the week before while NXT dropped. Dynamite had 762,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the key 18-49 demographic (338,000 viewers) compared to NXT’s 551,000 viewers (its lowest viewership ever) and 0.14 rating in 18-49 (182,000 viewers). Against the news, AEW was also down considerably among female viewers. Dynamite was up overall 15.1% in viewers, 17.9% in 18-49 and 43.2% in 18-34. NXT was down 14% in viewers and 10.8% in 18-49, but up 36.1% in 18-34. So both shows had a younger audience than last week.
Overall, Dynamite ranked #31 against a night that included CNN dominating the top 12 spots. It was #7 in non-news, behind two NBA games, two NHL games, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County and MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agent. NXT was down to #70 and #25 among non-news shows.
Head-to-head, AEW won every demo and doubled NXT’s numbers in all demos except women 35-49. If you subtract the overrun, NXT averaged 547,000 viewers overall and 183,000 in 18-49. But the overrun still counts toward the overall numbers. Dynamite doubled NXT in six of its eight quarters in 18-49 and won four quarters in overall viewers by over 200,000.
Dynamite had 74,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 45.1%), 32,000 in women 18-34 (up 39.1%), 189,000 in men 35-49 (up 13.9%) and 93,000 in women 35-49 (up 17.7%). NXt had 34,000 in men 18-34 (up 21.4%), 15,000 in women 18-34 (up 87.5%), 80,000 in men 35-49 (down 36%) and 53,000 in women 35-49 (up 23.3%).
Here’s a breakdown of the quarters for Dynamite:
Q1: Eddie Kingston vs. PAC – 733,000 viewers, 375,000 in 18-49
Q2: Miro vs. Chuck Taylor/Matt Hardy & Private Party interview – 717,000 viewers (down 16,000), 363,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)
Q3: Inner Circle segment/Dark Order interview/Allin vs. Cage hype – 725,000 viewers (up 8,000), 353,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Q4: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Danny Limelight & The Varisty Blondes – 824,000 viewers (up 99,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (up 64,000)
Q5: The Waiting Room segment & brawl ft. Cody, Jade Cargill & Red Velvet/Thunder Rosa promo – 756,000 viewers (down 68,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)
Q6: FTR vs. Jurassic Express – 773,000 viewers (up 17,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)
Q7: Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti – 752,000 viewers (down 21,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q8: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – 811,000 viewers (up 59,000), 425,000 in 18-49 (up 40,000)
And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:
Q1: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae – 589,000 viewers, 186,000 in 18-49
Q2: Finn Balor & The Brand segment/Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory interview – 523,000 viewers (down 66,000), 172,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)
Q3: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise – 535,000 viewers (up 12,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)
Q4: Shotzi Blackheart interview/Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis – 542,000 viewers (up 7,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q5: End of Gargano vs. Lumis/Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher promo/Undisputed Era interview – 639,000 viewers (up 97,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (up 45,000)
Q6: MSK vs. Isaiah Scott & Jake Atlas – 545,000 viewers (down 94,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)
Q7: Karrion Kross interview/Xia Li squash match/Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter interview – 505,000 viewers (down 40,000), 153,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)
Q8: The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango – 496,000 viewers (down 9,000), 152,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)
Overrun: End of Undisputed Era vs. Breezango – 532,000 viewers (up 36,000), 157,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
AEW had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 83.3%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 43.2%), 0.45 in 35-49 (up 15.1%) and 0.26 in 50+ (down 3.7%). The audience was 67.8% male in 18-49 and 69.4% male in 12-17. NXT’s numbers are mostly not available to due placing outside the top fifty, but 18-34 was up 33.3% and 35-49 was down 20.8%. The audience in 18-49 was 62.6% male.
