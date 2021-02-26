Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite was ahead in the ratings against NXT again this week, earning 831,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating (432,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. NXT had 734,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating (233,000). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more detailed information on the numbers including a look at the shows quarter-by-quarter.

Dynamite was #5 for the night behind two NBA games, MTV’s Challenge: Double Agents and Real Housewives of New Jersey. NXT came in at #24 for the night. Dynamite was up 11.2% in viewers and 13% in 18-49, while NXT was up 2.9% and 15.3%, respectively. AEW was 10th in women 18-49, third in men 18-49, eighth in 18-34, 14th in women 12-34and eighth in men 12-34. AEW won all of the key demographics and doubled NXT in all except women 35-49. AEW also won seven of the eight quarters in viewers and all eight in 18-49. It doubled NXT in the demo from 8:45 PM until 9:30 PM.

Dynamite had 66,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 9.6% from last week), 50,000 in women 18-34 (up 16.3%), 236,000 in men 35-49 (up 18.6%) and 100,000 in women 35-49 (up 17.6%). NXT had 22,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 35.3%), 23,000 in women 18-34 (up 130%), 118,000 in men 35-49 (up 24.2%) and 70,000 in women 35-49 (down 4.1%).

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth/Moxley promo/Lance Archer & Rey Fenix promo – 832,000 viewers, 407,000 in 18-49

Q2: Young Bucks segment/Varsity Blonds vs. Team Taz – 765,000 viewers (down 67,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q3: Sting & Darby Allin brawl with Team Taz/Miro & Kip Sabian interview/Brandon Cutler vs. Jake Hager – 840,000 viewers (up 75,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (up 71,000)

Q4: Jericho & MJF beat up Papa Buck/Shaq vs. Cody video/Hangman Page vs. Isaiah Kassidy – 835,000 viewers (down 5,000), 475,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q5: End of Page vs. Kassidy/Kenny Omega promo – 841,000 viewers (up 6,000), 482,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: Women’s tournament video/Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose – 866,000 viewers (up 25,000), 479,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q7: Jurassic Express vs. FTR video/Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix – 838,000 viewers (down 28,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: End of Archer vs. Fenix – 827,000 viewers (down 11,000), 457,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano – 800,000 viewers, 232,000 in 18-49

Q2: MSK video/Grizzled Young Veterans attack MSK/Tyler Rust vs. Leon Ruff/Zoey Stark & William Regal segment – 781,000 viewers (down 19,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q3: Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark – 745,000 viewers (down 36,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q4: End of Shirai vs. Stark/Toni Storm challenges Shirai/The Way promo/Cameron Grimes segment – 706,000 viewers (down 39,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q5: Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro/women’s tag team title match video – 729,000 viewers (up 23,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q6: Cameron Grimes segment/Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick – 623,000 viewers (down 106,000), 207,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q7: Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar – 709,000 viewers (up 86,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q8: End of Kross vs. Escobar – 743,000 viewers (up 34,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Overrun: Adam Cole explains his actions, turns on Roderick Strong – 793,000 viewers (up 50,000), 268,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

AEW had an 0.11 in 12-17 (down 8.3%), 0.17 in 18-34 (same as last week), 0.53 in 35-49 (up 18.3%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 16%). The audience was 66.8% male in 18-49 and 64.3% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.06 in 18-34 (up 2.3%), 0.30 in 35-49 (up 11.9%) and 0.40 in 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 60.1% male in 18-49 and 88.8% male in 12-17.