Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As previously noted, the ratings for this week’s AEW Dynamite ticked up while viewership slipped, and NXT was up in both metgics. Now a detailed breakdown of the numbers is online per the WON. As the overnight numbers revealed, Dynamite had a 0.3 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic (#6 for the night among cable shows) and 757,000 viewers, while NXT scored a 0.14 demo rating (#29 for the night) and 678,000 viewers.

The WON notes that Dynamite finished #4 among men 18 – 49 behind both NBA games and Challenge Double Agent, #9 in the 18-34 demo, and #6 among men 12-34. The show was down 1.4% in overall viewers from last week but up 6.1% in the 18-49 demo and down 6.2% in 18-34. NXT was up 13.2% in viewers, up 11.6% in 18-49 and up 7.3% in 18-34.

In the main event segments, AEW had 817,000 viewers and 412,000 in the 18 – 49 demo, which was their peak for total viewers, 18 – 49 viewers, and men 18 – 49. In the same quarter NXT had 640,000 viewers and 174,000 in 18-49. NXT’s final segment started at 10 PM with the Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly contract signing and increased to 679,000 viewers and 197,000 in 18-49.

Overall, Dynamite had 56,000 in men 18-34 (down 5.1% from last week), 35,000 in women 18-34 (down 7.9%), 217,000 in men 35-49 (up 5.3%) and 76,000 in women 35-49 (down 18.8%). NXT, meanwhile, had 33,000 in men 18-34 (up 37.5%), 26,000 in women 18-34 down 16.1.9%), 76,000 in men 35-49 (up 24.6%) and 48,000 in women 35-49 (even with last week).

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal – 807,000 viewers, 392,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Page vs. Cezar Bononi/Lance Archer, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker interviews – 740,000 viewers (down 67,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q3: Christian segment, FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin – 710,000 viewers (down 30,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q4: Pinnacle promo, Team Taz promo, Start of Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid – 727,000 viewers (up 17,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q5: Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Lucha Bros & Laredo Ki, Post-Match with Kenny Omega – 765,000 viewers (up 38,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q6: Jade Cargill Vignette, Rhodes Announcement, Kingston & Moxley promo, Start of Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose – 742,000 viewers (down 23,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: End of Rose vs. Conti, Post-Match Segment – 749,000 viewers (up 7,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: John Silver vs. Darby Allin – 817,000 viewers (up 68,000), 412,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark – 730,000 viewers, 183,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Tag Match, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Fight, Promos, LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed – 701,000 viewers (down 29,000), 174,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: Reed vs. Knight – 722,000 viewers (up 21,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q4: Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan – 650,000 viewers (down 72,000), 170,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q5: Finn Balor & Kross Promo, Regal’s Announcement, WALTER vs. Drake Maverick – 685,000 viewers (up 35,000), 194,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q6: Imperium Attacks Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano & Regal Segment, Moon & Blackheart vs. Martinez & Aliyah – 661,000 viewers (down 24,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q7: Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong, Women’s Tag Team Segment, Start of Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida – 635,000 viewers (down 26,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q8: Devlin vs. Kushida – 640,000 viewers (up 5,000), 174,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Overrun: Cole & O’Reilly Contract Signing – 679,000 viewers (up 39,000), 197,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

AEW had an 0.09 in 12-17 (down 25% from last week), 0.13 in 18-34 (down 6.2%), 0.47 in 35-49 (up 8.5%) and 0.28 in 50+ (down 9.7%). The audience was 71.1% male in 18-49 and 65.7% male in 12-17. NXT had an 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10%, beating AEW), 0.08 in 18-34 (up 7.3%), 0.20 in 35-49 (up 4.6%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 17.6%). NXT was 59.6% male in 18-49 and 81% male in 12-17.