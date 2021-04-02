Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite dropped in viewers and ratings from the week before, only just managing a victory against NXT. The latter rose in ratings but fell in viewers. Dynamite had 700,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating (341,000 viewers) compared to NXT’s 654,000 viewers and 0.21 rating (267,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the ratings and viewership, including a quarter-by-quarter breakdown.

NXT gained 39,000 viewers in 18-49 while AEW lost 43,000 in the same measure. AEW also lost in males 18-34, which it had been sometimes doubling NXT in. While they won with women 18-34, it lost overall in 18-34 and in women 35-49. It did, however, double NXT in males 35-49. Overall, Dynamite finished at #7 for the night while NXT finished at #12 (its strongest showing in a while). Dynamite was down 7.5% in viewers, 11.2% in 18-49 and 8.8% in 18-34. NXT was down 4.5% in viewers but up 17.1% in 18-49 and up 54.2% in 18-34.

Both shows were against an NBA game on ESPN that did 1,071,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in 18-49. The NHL game on NBC Sports Network only had 290,000 viewers and a 0.10.

Dynamite was #39 in women 18-49, but #4 in men 18-49 (behind Challenge Double Agent and two NBA games). They were #16 in 18-34 and #10 in men 12-34. NXT was #24 in women 18-49, #9 in men 18-49, #9 in 18-34 and #7 in men 12-34. Dynamite had 46,000 in men 18-34 (down 17.9% from last week), 37,000 in women 18-34 (up 5.7%), 197,000 in men 35-49 (down 9.2%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (down 19.7%). NXT, meanwhile, had 59,000 in men 18-34 (up 78.8%), 32,000 in women 18-34 (up 23.1%), 104,000 in men 35-49 (up 36.8%) and 72,000 in women 35-49 (up 50%).

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian – 844,000 viewers, 396,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cage vs. Kazarian/Darby Allin promo/Jade Cargill promo/Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – 745,000 viewers (down 99,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q3: End of Rhodes vs. Marshall/Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page promo/Red Velvet & Jade Cargill segment – 696,000 viewers (down 49,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (down 42,000)

Q4: Jon Moxley promo/Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi/Team Taz promo/The Pinnacle & Inner Circle segment – 673,000 viewers (down 23,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q5: End of Pinnacle & Inner Circle segment/Young Bucks & Don Callis segment/Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid – 632,000 viewers (down 41,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q6: End of Omega & Good Brothers vs. Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid/Britt Baker promo – 683,000 viewers (up 51,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q7: Nyla Rose & The Bunny vs. Tay Conti & Hikaru Shida/Jurassic Express promo/Main event entrances – 611,000 viewers (down 72,000), 308,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q8: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian – 717,000 viewers (up 106,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

And here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for NXT:

Q1: Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes – 678,000 viewers, 255,000 in 18-49

Q2: Karrion Kross video/Tommaso Ciampa video/Santos Escobar promo/Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze – 631,000 viewers (down 47,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q3: End of Escobar vs. Breeze/MSK, Legado del Fantasma & Grizzled Young Veterans promo – 646,000 viewers (up 15,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q4: Raquel Gonzalez & Io Shirai segment/Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Gigi Dolin & Zayda Ramier – 675,000 viewers (up 31,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q5: Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez/Pete Dunne & KUSHIDA segment – 688,000 viewers (up 13,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q6: Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly video/Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter – 665,000 viewers (down 23,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q7: Gonzalez & Shirai segment/Ciampa interview/Finn Balor interview – 638,000 viewers (down 27,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q8: Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal – 596,000 viewers (down 42,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Overrun: Cole & O’Reilly Contract Signing – 699,000 viewers (up 103,000), 287,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Dynamite had a 0.08 in 12-17 (down 11.1% from last week), 0.12 in 18-34 (down 8.8%), 0.40 in 35-49 (down 13.6%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 3.6%). The audience was 71.3% male in 18-49 and 55.8% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.07 in 12-17 (down 36.4%), 0.13 in 18-34 (up 54.2%), 0.29 in 35-49 (up 41.9%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 20%). The audience was 61% male in 18-49 and 65.2% male in 12-17.