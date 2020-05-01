Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT yet again this week, with 693,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating compared to NXT’s 637,000 viewers and 0.16 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a ratings breakdown for Dynamite as well as partial numbers for NXT. Since NXT did not rank in the top 50 in the demo (#51 compared to AEW’s #16), detailed demographic numbers are not available.

Dynamite was down 5.2% in total viewers and 7.7% in the 18-49 demographic (350,000). NXT was down 4.2% in total viewers and down 12% in the demographic (206,000). Dynamite was ahead shows on MTV, Bravo, VH1, Fox News, The Food Network, The History Channel and HGTV.

AEW had 56,000 viewers in the male 18-34 demo, 50,000 in women 18-34, 155,000 in males 35-49 and 89,000 in males 35-49. NXT had 32,000 viewers in males 18-34, 19,000 in women 18-34, 96,000 in males 35-49 and 59,000 in women 35-49.

Dynamite had a 0.09 in 12-17 (down 25%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 15.4%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 5.4%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 10%). The audience was 60.3% male in 18-49 and 48.1% male in 12-17. NXT was 62.1% male in 18-49.