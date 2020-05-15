Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, while AEW Dynamite managed to defeat NXT this week, ratings for both shows were much lower than normal. AEW had their lowest numbers ever and NXT had their third-lowest. Dynamite had 654,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo, while NXT had 604,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown on the numbers for both shows, as NXT managed to make the top 50 this week (#46). AEW was #15 in the top 50.

It was noted that neither show offered ‘marquee matchups’ this week, and the ratings have been slowly dropping for both with the empty arenas and no fans. UFC also held a show that night, which hurt both shows. While AEW typically skews younger and NXT had a 56-year-old median viewer age in the past few weeks, NXT took a bigger hit in the 18-49 demo, so UFC hurt both. The drop for AEW was almost all 18-49 males, as the teenage audience was the same and 50+ had only a small drop. NXT suffered the same drop in 18-49 males but not teenage males.

AEW won in every key demographic. They had 56,000 viewers (down 32.5%) in males 18-34, 45,000 in women 18-34 (up 32.4%), 127,000 in Males 35-49 (down 23.5%) and 66,000 in women 35-49 (down 9.6%). NXT had 29,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 29.3%), 24,000 in women 18-34 (down 7.7%), 84,000 in Males 35-49 (down 23.6%) and 52,000 in women 35-49 (down 14.8%). Taking out news shows, AEW was #8 and fifth in its time slot, behind only MTV, Bravo, HGTV and the Food Network. NXT was #13 in its time slot. AEW was second on cable in Males 18-49 and second in males 12-34. NXT was fifth in Males 18-49 and sixth in Males 12-34.

Here’s a quarterly rundown for AEW Dynamite, which won all eight quarters:

Q1: Cody/Lance Archer segment, start of Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends – 691,000 viewers, 284,000 in 18-49

Q2: Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express – 653,000 viewers (lost 38,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (lost 5,000)

Q3: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford – 646,000 viewers (down 7,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q4: Kenny Omega & Matt Hardy vs. Santana & Ortiz – 673,000 viewers (up 27,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q5: End of tag match, Taz/Darby Allin and Nyla Rose/Hikaru Shida segments, MJF vs. Lee Johnson – 649,000 viewers (down 24,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q6: MJF promo, Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, Inner Circle promo – 638,000 viewers (down 11,000), 294,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q7: Hyping next week and Double or Nothing – 638,000 viewers (down 1,000), 286,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q8: Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels – 645,000 viewers (up 7,000), 299,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium – 687,000 viewers, 208,000 in 18-49

Q2: Riddle/Thatcher brawl, Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox – 636,000 viewers (down 51,000), 194,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q3: Tony Nese vs. Jake Atlas, Undisputed Era segment – 605,000 viewers (down 31,000), 181,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q4: NXT takeover announcement, promos for Karrion Kross/Scarlett, Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzalez, Isaiah Scott – 567,000 viewers (down 38,000), 183,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q5: Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes – 620,000 viewers (up 53,000), 228,000 in 18-49 (up 45,000)

Q6: Isaiah Scott vs. Jack Gallagher – 571,000 viewers (down 49,000), 177,000 in 18-49 (down 51,000)

Q7: Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah, Gargano promo – 575,000 viewers (up 4,000), 173,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q8: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – 570,000 viewers (down 5,000), 170,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

AEW did a 0.11 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 17.6%), 0.32 in 35-49 (down 17.9%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 6.9%). The audience was 62.2% male in 18-49 and 57.8% male in 12-17. NXT did a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 9.1%), 0.08 in 18-34 (down 20%), 0.22 in 35-49 (down 15.4%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 5.9%). The audience was 59.8% male in 18-49 and 73.2% male in 12-17.