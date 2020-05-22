Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As reported on Thursday, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings this week, with Dynamite’s ratings getting a bump and NXT following to its lowest rating yet. AEW brought in a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 701,000 viewers, while while NXT had a 0.13 demo rating and 592,000 viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown on the numbers for both shows.

AEW ranked #7 for the night in the demo, up 15% and 8% from last week’s numbers. NXT fell just outside the top 50 at #53 and was down 9% in the demo and 2% in viewers, scoring the lowest demo number for the show’s USA Network run and the second lowest viewership number behind the 590,000 for April 1st. Both shows were going head-to-head with NASCAR and rose as opposed to their fall against UFC last week, suggesting that there’s more AEW fan crossover with UFC than NASCAR. The shows were also up against Game 6: The Movie about the 1998 NBA Finals on ESPN which had a 0.29 demo rating and 608,000 viewers.

AEW won in every key demographic. AEW had 38,000 viewers (down 32.1%) in males 18 – 34; 48,000 viewers (up 6.7%) in women 18 – 34; 164,000 viewers (up 29.1%) in males 35 – 49; and 87,000 viewers (up 31.8%) on women 35 – 49. Those were all demo wins over NXT who had 23,000 male 18 – 34 viewers (down 20.7%); 22,000 (down 8.3%) in women 18 – 34; 90,000 (up 7.1%) in men 35 – 49; and 37,000 (down 28.8%) in women 35 – 49.

Here’s a quarterly rundown for AEW Dynamite, which won all eight quarters:

Q1: Brodie Lee promo and Jon Moxley vs. 10 – 706,000 viewers, 331,000 in 18-49

Q2: MJF vs. Marko Stunt – 675,000 viewers (lost 31,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (lost 20,000)

Q3: Jake Roberts/Arn Anderson interview – 716,000 viewers (up 41,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)

Q4: Darby Allin & Pac vignettes, Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix – 679,000 viewers (down 37,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q5: End of Fenix vs. Cassidy, start of Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Nyla Rose – 692,000 viewers (up 13,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: Statlander & Shida vs. Baker & Rose, Jon Moxley interview – 739,000 viewers (up 47,000), 339,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q7: Shawn Spears vignette, Hype For PPV, Start of Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – 682,000 viewers (down 57,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q8: Hardy vs. Guevara, post-match stadium brawl – 722,000 viewers (up 40,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Karrion Kross vs. Liam Gray – 701,000 viewers, 198,000 in 18-49

Q2: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa – 619,000 viewers (down 82,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q3: Shotzi Blackheart vignette, Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett post-match with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Keith Lee and a Cameron Grimes promo – 610,000 viewers (down 9,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q4: Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis – 578,000 viewers (down 32,000), 168,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q5: Ending/post-match of Strong vs. Lumis, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Ever Rise – 578,000 viewers (even), 167,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q6: Kushida vs. Drake Maverick – 523,000 viewers (down 55,000), 150,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q7: Ending of Kushida vs. Maverick, Damien Priest promo – 557,000 viewers (up 34,000), 165,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, post-match with Charlotte Flair – 572,000 viewers (up 15,000), 155,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Dynamite had a 0.11 in 12-17 (even with last week), 0.12 in 18-34 (down 14.3%), 0.40 in 35-49 (up 25%) and 0.28 in 50+ (up 3.7%). The audience was 62.9% male in 18-49 and 51.4% male in 12-17.

NXT didn’t have full breakdowns due to placing outside the top 50. It was 65.7% male in 18-49.