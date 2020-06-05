Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW managed to win against NXT this week, although the numbers were very close as both shows lost viewers from last week. Dynamite had 730,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (374,000 viewers in the demo) while NXT had 715,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating (257,000). Dynamite was #27 in the top 50 cable shows while NXT was #45. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers in the demographic, including by quarter.

News shows dominated the ratings due to current events, but if those were taken away, AEW would be sixth in the key demo and NXT would be at eight. Dynamite was down 11.7% in viewers and 9.4% in the 18-49 demographic. NXT was down 2.2% in viewers, but up 2.4% in the demo.

AEW had 75,000 viewers in men 18-34 (same as last week), 51,000 viewers in women 18-34 (up 10.9%), 163,000 viewers in men 35-49 (down 10.4%) and 85,000 viewers in women 35-49 (down 22.7%). NXT had 45,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 25%), 30,000 in women 18-34 (up 57.9%), 119,000 in men 35-49 (up 4.4%) and 63,000 in women 35-49 (down 3.1%). Dynamite had a 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.18 in 18-34 (up 4.1%), 0.40 in 35-49 (down 15.1%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 10%). The audience was 63.6% male in 18-49 and 59% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 9.1%), 0.11 in 18-34 (up 36.4%), 0.29 in 35-49 (up 1.7%) and 0.35 in 50+ (down 2.8%). The audience was 66.1% male in 18-49 and 73.1% male in 12-17.

AEW won four of the eight quarters, NXT won three and they tied in one. In the demo, Dynamite won all eight.

Here’s a quarterly rundown for AEW:

Q1: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc – 740,000 viewers, 387,000 in 18-49

Q2: 2nd half of tag match/Shawn Spears promo/Brian Cage squash – 764,000 viewers (up 24,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q3: Taz/Jon Moxley promo, Lance Archer promo, Matt Hardy/Private Party segment – 774,000 viewers (up 10,000), 428,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho/Mike Tyson recap, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana – 712,000 viewers (down 62,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 61,000)

Q5: Jericho vs. Cabana, Jericho/Orange Cassidy segment, Britt Baker promo – 772,000 viewers (up 60,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q6: Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole/Darby Allin interview – 706,000 viewers (down 66,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (down 61,000)

Q7: FTR interview/hype for next week/Cabana interview – 669,000 viewers (down 37,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q8: Cody vs. Jungle Boy – 700,000 viewers (up 31,000), 334,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae/LeRae & Johnny Gargano vs. Yim & Keith Lee – 790,000 viewers, 259,000 in 18-49

Q2: Mixed tag match/Drake Maverick promo/Prime Target for Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream – 721,000 viewers (down 69,000), 258,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q3: Tony Nese vs. Isaiah Scott – 708,000 viewers (down 13,000), 259,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q4: Breezango vs. Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch – 642,000 viewers (down 66,000), 238,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q5: Tag match/Santana Garrett vs. Aliyah – 709,000 viewers (up 67,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q6: Prime Target: Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley – 706,000 viewers (down 3,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q7: Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed, El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick – 722,000 viewers (up 16,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: Fantasma vs. Maverick – 721,000 viewers (down 1,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)