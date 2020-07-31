Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite topped NXT yet again in both viewership and ratings, although NXT recovered some viewers and had a higher rating than it did last week. Dynamite had 773,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic (394,000 viewers) while NXT had 707,000 viewers and a 0.18 (231,000 viewers).

What’s really interesting is that the total wrestling audience for Wednesday was higher to that of Monday and Friday in the key 18-49 demo. Monday and Friday, which include RAW and Smackdown respectively, had 618,000 viewers in 18-49. Wednesday had 625,000. In 18-34, Wednesday had 196,000, once again ahead of Monday (179,000) and Friday (175,000) in that demo. AEW specifically had 133,000 in that demo, however. It did beat RAW in 18-34, and in women 18-34 (65,000 to 61,000). And obviously, the total viewers on Mondays and Fridays is still ahead of Wednesdays. In women 12-34, AEW and RAW are tied with AEW slightly ahead, while AEW beat hour three. RAW beat AEW in males 12-34 while RAW and Smackdown beat AEW in males 18-34 (RAW 118,000, Smackdown 95,000, AEW 68,000). Males 18-34 were 118,000 on Monday, 107,000 on Wednesday and 95,000 on Friday. Women 18-34 were 89,000 on Wednesday, 80,000 on Friday and 61,000 on Monday. Men 35-49 were 291,000 on Monday, 285,000 on Wednesday, and 234,000 on Friday. Women 35-49 were 200,000 on Friday, 148,000 on Monday and 144,000 on Wednesday.

While those numbers are interesting, it’s apple and oranges to compare the ratings of Wednesday night shows with shows that are on different nights with different competition.

On Wednesday night, head-to-head, Dynamite managed to rank #6 for the night, while NXT was #28. To compare, the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros that night on ESPN had 752,000 viewers and a 0.25, getting #10. AEW was down a total of 8.5% in viewers and 3.7% in 18-49. The lead-in, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, caused the demo to be down 28% from usual, which may account for the drop in that measure.

AEW lost the first two quarters in total viewers to NXT, which was up 15% in viewers and 5.5% in 18-49. Dynamite was third among non-news shows (NXT was #15), and #1 in males 18-49 (NXT was #13). In Males 12-34, AEW was at #4 behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News and 12 Ounce Mouse on Adult Swim. NXT was 18 in males 12-34 and #7 in 18-49 among non-news shows (where AEW was #1).

AEW beat NXT in every demo this week, although it had a strong decline in the men 35-49 demo. AEW had 68,000 viewers (down 4.2%) in males 18-34, 65,000 (up 12.1%) in women 18-34, 182,000 (down 13.3%) in men 35-49 and 79,000 (up 12.9%) in women 35-49. NXT had 39,000 (up 5.4%) in men 18-34, 24,000 (up 41.2%) in women 18-34, 103,000 (down 9.6%) in men 35-49 and 65,000 (up 27.5%) in women 35-49. AEW won every quarter in 18-49, with the biggest gap in quarter five (as seen below).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for AEW:

Q1: Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Jurassic Express & Orange Cassidy – 718,000 viewers, 367,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of 10-man tag/Jon Moxley interview/Cody vs. Warhorse – 721,000 viewers (up 3,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: End of Cody vs. Warhorse/Matt Cardona debut/Inner Circle interview – 805,000 viewers (up 84,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q4: FTR Contract Signing/Dark Order vs. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega – 832,000 viewers (up 27,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q5: End of Dark Order vs. Page & Omega/post-match including FTR and Young Bucks – 878,000 viewers (up 46,000), 455,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q6: Hikaru Shida vs Diamante/Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose interview – 790,000 viewers (down 88,000), 412,000 in 18-49 (down 43,000)

Q7: MJF Interview – 720,000 viewers (down 70,000), 382,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks – 721,000 viewers (up 1,000), 360,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Io Shirai & Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae – 853,000 viewers, 247,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Cole/Pat McAfee story recap/Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano – 778,000 viewers (down 75,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q3: End of Strong vs. Gargano/Dakota Kai & Rhea Ripley promo – 706,000 viewers (down 71,000), 243,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q4: Undisputed Era segment/Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez – 703,000 viewers (down 3,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q5: Keith Lee promo & interruptions/Imperium vs. Ever-Rise – 698,000 viewers (down 5,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q6: Imperium & Undisputed Era angle/Bronson Reed video/interviews – 662,000 viewers (down 36,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q7: Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Jake Atlas – 611,000 viewers (down 51,000), 194,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q8: Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher – 671,000 viewers (up 60,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

AEw had a 0.15 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 3.1%), 0.41 in 35-49 (down 10.4%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 12.9%). The audience was 63.5% male in 18-49 and 52% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.09 in 12-17 (up 125%), 0.09 in 18-34 (down 1.9%), 0.27 in 35-49 (up 1.8%) and 0.37 in 50+ (up 12.1%). The audience was 61.5% male in 18-49 and 49.7% male in 12-17.