Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT, Comparison To RAW and Smackdown

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT again this week, with AEW rising (0.32 & 845,000 viewers) while NXT fell (0.17 & 615,000 viewers). The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a ratings breakdown for both shows, although the quarter-by-quarter comparison is absent this week.

Dynamite had its best numbers since March 18 and was at #5 in the 18-49 demo. NXT was #35 in that same demo, with its lowest numbers since May 20. AEW was up 7.2% in viewers and 7.6% in the demo. NXT was down 2.5% in viewers and up 17.7% in 18-49. Dynamite was #3 in non-news shows (and #1 in males 18-49) on cable while NXT was #15 (#17 in males 18-49).

Dynamite won every demographic this week. NXT went down in some, but it wasn’t all bad as they recovered quite a bit in Men 18-34 and Men 35-49. AEW had 71,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 1.4% from last week), 58,000 in women 18-34 (up 11.5%), 210,000 in men 35-49 (up 9.9%) and 70,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.5%). NXT had 37,000 in men 18-34 (up 516.7% from last week’s low 6,000), 17,000 in women 18-34 (down 41.4%), 114,000 in men 35-49 (up 32.6%) and 51,000 in women 35-49 (down 21.5%).

AEW did a 0.15 in 12-17 (up 7.1% from last week), 0.18 in 18-34 (up 5.7%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 8.5%) and 0.31 in 50+ (up 3.2). The audience was 68.7% male in 18-49 and 59.2% male in 12-17. NXT did a 0.04 in 12-17 (down 33.3%), 0.08 in 18-34 (up 54.3%), 0.26 in 35-49 (up 9.3%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 8.3%). The audience was 68.9% male in 18-49 and 64.9% male in 12-17.

Dynamite was #1 in a demo for the first time ever, getting 58,000 women in the 18-34 demographic. This is higher than even RAW (55,000) and Smackdown’s (43,000) numbers in the same demographic. In overall 18-34 viewers, Dynamite had 129,000 viewers, which was below RAW (143,000) and Smackdown (144,000). It was noted that without Dynamite’s head-to-head competition, it’s possible that it could have done better than both, but this is only speculation.

If nothing else, Wednesday night was the best night for wrestling this week. NXT and Dynamite had a combined total of 183,000 viewers in 18-34 and 445,000 on Wednesday, while Monday only had 143,000 in 18-34 and 455,000 in 35-49, while Friday had 144,000 in 18-34 and 457,000 in 35-49.