Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT – Dynamite Drew More Viewers Than Initially Reported

As we previously reported, numbers for both AEW Dynamite and NXT rose a bit this week, with Dynamite coming in ahead of WWE yet again. The AEW program brought in 854,000 and an 0.36 rating (466,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This is actually higher than what was initially reported and confirmed by Showbuzz Daily. The show was #33 for the night, behind coverage of the Inauguration of President Biden (which took up 30 of the top 32 spots), MTV’s The Challenge and an NBA game between Boston and Philadelphia.

NXT, meanwhile, placed at #67 for the night with 659,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating, which did not change from what was initially reported. Dynamite was up 12.1% in total viewers and 20.1% in the demo, which meant a younger audience. NXT was up 19.6% in viewers and 7.1% in the demo.

Full numbers and a quarterly breakdown aren’t available because of Martin Luther King Jr day delaying ratings for the week.

Dynamite tripled NXT in Males 18-34 and Women 18-34 and more than doubled NXT in males 35-49. It was closer, less than double, in women 35-49. Dynamite had 83,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 12.2%), 52,000 in women 18-34 (up 62.5%), 234,000 in men 35-49 (up 23.8%) and 97,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.3%). NXT had 25,000 in men 18-34 (down 26.5%), 15,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 92,000 in men 35-49 (up 15%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (up 20.8%).