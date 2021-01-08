Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT: News Coverage Dominated The Night

As we previously reported, it wasn’t a good night for either AEW Dynamite or NXT due to news coverage of the riots in Washington, DC. Dynamite dropped to a six-month low and while NXT was up a bit, they were both down from what they’ve been in the past. Dynamite had 662,000 viewers and an 0.25 (329,000) rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. NXT had 641,000 viewers and an 0.16 (204,000).

The full chart is in from Showbuzz Daily which confirms that news coverage dominated the night on cable. The top 39 spots of the night were all news programs, with CNN getting over 8,000,000 for six of its hours, including both hours that NXT and Dynamite were on. To give you an idea of what both wrestling shows were up against, the 8 PM hour of CNN programming (Anderson Cooper 360) drew 8.8 million viewers and a 2.11 rating, while the 9 PM hour (Cuomo Prime Time) had 8.725 million viewers and a 2.14 rating.

Dynamite managed to just barely crack the top 50 for the night, coming in at #48. NXT, meanwhile, was twenty spots lower at #68. A full breakdown of the quarters isn’t available at this time, but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more specific details on the various demographic numbers for both shows.

Dynamite was down 32.4% in viewers and 37.2% in 18-49. It was noted that Dynamite would have likely been down even without what happened. NXT, meanwhile, was up 9.4% in viewers and 26.7% in the 18-49 demo, and would have likely been up either way.

AEW had 51,000 viewers (down 50.5%) in men 18-34, 23,000 viewers (down 55.8%) in women 18-34, 166,000 viewers (down 32.2%) in men 35-49 and 79,000 viewers (down 39.2%) in women 35-49. NXT, meanwhile, had 28,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 33.3%), 8,000 viewers in women 18-34 (down 33.3%), 125,000 viewers in men 35-49 (up 45.3%) and 43,000 viewers in women 35-49 (down 17.3%).

The numbers show that the news coverage hit AEW the hardest with younger audiences 18-34, and hit them harder than it did NXT. However, numbers for women of all ages were down for both shows.