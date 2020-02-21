wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
AEW Dynamite defeated NXT again this week, 893,000 viewers (0.31 rating) to 794,000 (0.25). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the ratings and a breakdown of the demographics.
Both shows were hurt by the Democratic debate, as AEW would have been #3 in the Adults 18-49 demographic (#5 with news shows), behind only Real Housewives of New Jersey. NXT was only beaten by nine non-news shows, but is usually ranked in the high 20s or low 30s and was #16 including the news shows. AEW was up 9.3% from last week in viewers and 3.3% in the demographic. NXT was up 4.9% in viewers and 4.2% in the demo. College basketball on ESPN beat both shows head-to-head, with 978,000 viewers and a 0.32 in 18-49.
NXT won with teenagers and 18-34, which they normally don’t win, but AEW tied NXT in 50+, which they also haven’t done before. NXT also had more women than usual, hurting AEW’s numbers in that measure. AEW won by 26.6% in male teens, but NXT won teenage girls by 133%, over double.
In the 18-49 demo, AEW won by 37.6% in males and the two sides were equal in women, but NXT had the edge in women 18-34 and AEW had the edge in women 35-49. AEW had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 20%), 0.18 in 18-34 (up 12.5%), 0.44 in 35-49 (same as last week) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 11.8%). They had a higher male skew than normal, with 71.0% male in 18-49 and 75.6% male in 12-17.
NXT had a 0.14 in 12-17 (up 75%), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 26.7%), 0.31 in 35-49 (down 6.1%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 5.6%). The audience was 64% male in 18-49 and 51.2% male in 12-17.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song