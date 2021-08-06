Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite Homecoming had a slight dip in viewers but still managed to go up in the ratings. It drew 1,102,000 viewers and had a 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demo (593,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers this week including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

There were 1.51 viewers per home this week, and the show drew a 0.26 in 18-34. It was the best numbers the show’s had since October 2019 in 18-49, but it was not first place for the night, as the Olympics beat it by about 5,000 viewers in the demo (598,000 viewers). AEW managed to beat Smackdown in Males 35-49 and was close to RAW. It was just behind RAW in women 18-34 (85,000 to 84,000). In all other demos, it was behind both RAW and Smackdown.

Overall, it was down 0.5% in viewers from last week, up 1.9% in 18-49 and down 6.2% in 18-34. It had 98,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 15.5%), 84,000 in women 18-34 (up 9.1%), 300,000 in men 35-49 (up 10.7%) and 112,000 in women 35-49 (down 5.1%). The audience was 67.1% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera – 1,206,000 viewers, 641,000 in 18-49

Q2: Wardlow attacks Jericho & Juventud/MJF promo/Andrade & Lucha Bros segment/Adam Page interview/Start of Six-Man Tag – 1,260,000 viewers (up 54,000), 670,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q3: Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & Eddie Kingston vs. 2.0 & Daniel Garcia/Ricky Starks & Brian Cage video/Elite promo – 1,120,000 viewers (down 140,000), 599,000 in 18-49 (down 71,000)

Q4: Christian Cage vs. The Blade/FTR & Santana & Ortiz video/Britt Baker and Red Velvet segment – 1,071,000 viewers (down 49,000), 574,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q5: Andrade attacks Fuego del Sol/The Elite & Hangman Page segment/Miro vs. Lee Johnson – 1,066,000 viewers (down 5,000), 583,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q6: End of Miro vs. Johnson/Christian Cage interview – 1,023,000 viewers (down 43,000), 549,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)

Q7: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch/Jade Cargill & Mark Sterling promo – 988,000 viewers (down 35,000), 544,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black – 1,072,000 viewers (up 84,000), 588,000 in 18-49 (up 44,000)