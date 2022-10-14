Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite dropped against the MLB Playoffs, getting 983,000 viewers and an 0.32 rating (412,000 viewers). It also had a 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The show was #4 on cable and #3 in its time slot behind the LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game on FS1 (3,108,000 viewers, 0.81 in 18-49), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,430,000/0.42) and post-game MLB coverage (1,002,000/0.32). While it was behind the first hour of Real Housewives, it did beat the second (708,000/0.28). There was also an MLB game on FOX which likely siphoned viewers, as it had 4,196,000 and an 0.95 rating.

Dynamite was #8 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #3 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, the show was down 5.3% in viewers, down 4.2% in 18-49 and up 3.9% in 18-34. Compared to last wee, which was on a Saturday due to baseball pre-emption, it was up 35.2% in viewers, up 5.9% in 18-49 and up 18.5% in 18-34. The show has been above 975,000 for the last eight weeks, the second time it’s had a streak that high. However, it’s now trending older than it has in the past.

The show had 89,000 in men 18-34 (down 11.9% from last week), 71,000 in women 18-34 (up 34%), 185,000 in men 35-49 (down 1.1%) and 67,000 in women 35-49 (down 24.7%). The audience was 64.6% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.16 in 12-17 (up 33.3%), 0.23 in 18-34 (up 3.9%), 0.41 in 35-49 (down 8.7%) and 0.44 in 50+ (down 4.3%).

Q1: Renee Paquette debut/Christian Cage promo/Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus – 1,069,000 viewers, 428,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Perry vs. Luchasaurus/The Firm, Private Party & Matt Hardy segment – 1,045,000 viewers (down 24,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q3: Samoa Joe & Wardlow vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto/The Embassy, FTR & Shawn Spears arrive/JAS promo/Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn – 1,071,000 viewers (up 25,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: End of Strickland vs. Gunn/Tony Nese, Mark Sterling & The Acclaimed segment/MJF promo/Jon Moxley promo – 998,000 viewers (down 73,000), 424,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q5: Jon Moxley & Hangman Page segment/Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson – 983,000 viewers (down 15,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q6: End of Jericho vs. Danieson/Nyla Rose promo – 963,000 viewers (down 20,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q7: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm – 879,000 viewers (down 84,000), 374,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q8: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC – 857,000 viewers (down 22,000), 366,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)