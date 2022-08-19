Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Punk and Moxley Get Most Viewers

As previously reported, the numbers for last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite were down from the week before in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo. The show had 957,000 viewers and a 0.30 (385,000 viewers) 18-49. It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite did worse than usual, especially in the demo. It was #2 for the night and #2 in its timeslot, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills winning with 1,052,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating (with a few thousand more viewers) in 18-49. It was #3 in women 18-49 (behind Real Housewives and Married at First Sight), #1 in men 18-49, #1 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. While it performed well in several demos, the key 18-49 rating was the second-lowest of the year, behind the June 15 episode (0.28). It was the third-lowest in women 18-49 and tied for the lowest in men 18-49 (with the June 15 and July 13 episodes).

Compared to last week, the show was down 2.6% in viewers, down 11.1% in 18-49 and down 20.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 2.9% in viewers, down 13.9% in 18-49 and down 18.3% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 75,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 29.9%), 50,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 185,000 in men 35-49 (up 4.5%) and 75,000 in women 35-49 (down 24.2%). The audience in 18-49 was 67.5% male. It had an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 14.3%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 20.4%), 0.42 in 35-49 (down 5.8%) and 0.43 in 50+ (up 2.4%).

Q1: CM Punk and Jon Moxley segment – 1,104,000 viewers, 437,000 in 18-49

Q2: Powerhouse Hobbs interview/Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia – 1,013,000 viewers (down 91,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)

Q3: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia – 909,000 viewers (down 104,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)

Q4: End of Danielson vs. Garcia/Swerve in Our Glory & Private Party segment/Jon Moxley & CM Punk segment – 1,007,000 viewers (up 98,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho promo/The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds/Death Triangle promo/Lethal, Dutt & Singh promo/Jungle Boy and Christian Cage segment – 958,000 viewers (down 49,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: FTR & Wardlow promo/Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King – 853,000 viewers (down 105,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q7: The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Andrade el Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee – 952,000 viewers (up 99,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (up 41,000)

Q8: End of Bucks & Omega vs. Andrade, Rush & Lee – 863,000 viewers (down 89,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)