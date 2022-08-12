Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake

As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was #1 in the ratings with an 0.33 in the key 18-49 demo (433,000 viewers) and was up in viewers, getting 972,000. The show also had a 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour. The show has been #1 on cable for seven of the last eight weeks. It’s also the second week in a row where the males 18-34 was stronger than the males 35-49.

Dynamite beat Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,161,000/0.29) to claim the top spot. It also managed to beat at least one network, with ABC airing reruns. It’s only other biggest competition was Univision for Spanish-language viewers, which had the MLS All-Star game. That game brought in 1,199,000 and had a 0.46 rating.

Dynamite was up 3.6% in viewers from last week, up 2.1% in 18-49 and down 13.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 0.7% in viewers, down 4.6% in 18-49 and down 14.2% in 18-34.

It had 107,000 viewers with men 18-34 (down 4.5%), 50,000 in women 18-34 (down 28.6%), 177,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.1%) and 99,000 in women 35-49 (up 47.8%). The audience was 65.6% men in 18-49. It had an 0.14 in 12-17 (down 22.2%), 0.22 in 18-34 (down 13.7%), 0.42 in 35-49 (up 14%) and 0.42 in 50+ (up 13.5%).

The strongest performing quarter this week was Q1, which was the peak in most measures.

Q1: Darby Allin vs. Brody King – 1,064,000 viewers, 507,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo/Chris Jericho promo/Rush & Andrade el Idolo vs. Lucha Bros – 972,000 viewers (down 92,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (down 65,000)

Q3: End of Rush & Andrade vs. Lucha Bros/Young Bucks, Hangman Page & Dar Order segment – 941,000 viewers (down 31,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q4: Luchasaurus vs. Anthony Henry/Christian Cage & Jungle Boy segment/Miro promo/Jay Lethal, Wardlow & FTR segment/JAS promo – 948,000 viewers (up 7,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q5: Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo/Gunn Club segment/Best Friends & Trustbusters segment/Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne – 950,000 viewers (up 2,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q6: End of Cargill vs. Rayne/ThunderStorm interview/lineup for next week – 926,000 viewers (down 24,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q7: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho – 968,000 viewers (up 42,000), 432,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q8: End of Moxley vs. Jericho/CM Punk returns – 1,003,000 viewers (up 35,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)