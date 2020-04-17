Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in viewership again this week, although Dynamite was still better in the adults 18-49 demographic. NXT had 692,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating, while Dynamite had 683,000 viewer and a 0.25 rating. AEW was ranked #27 and NXT at #58, which also means that demographic breakdowns aren’t available since NXT didn’t crack the top 50.

NXT was down 0.1% in viewers and 10.5% in the demo. AEW was down 1.3% in viewers and a 3.8% in the demo. AEW was seventh in its time slot among non-news shows in 18-49 while NXT was tenth.

AEW had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 22.2%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 15.4%), 0.35 in 35-49 (down 7.9%) and 0.28 in 50+ (down 3.4%). The audience was 70% male in 18-49 and 61.2% male in 12-17.