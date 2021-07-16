Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1)

As we previously reported, night one of AEW Fyter Fest drew the company’s best ratings and viewership in over two months. It brought in 1,025,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating (518,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the show’s numbers, including a look at the episode quarter-by-quarter. The show had direct competition from the NBA Playoff finals, which had 10.25 million viewers and a 3.5 in 18-49. It won’t have to compete against the Playoffs again (although NXT will if it goes to Game Six), but it will have competition from the Olympics and MTV’s The Challenge coming soon. But everyone will be affected by the Olympics, as WWE RAW has previously lost as many as 400,000 viewers during the Games.

Overall, Fyter Fest was up 17.7% in viewers, 22.7% in 18-49 and 41.9% in 18-34. It had 93,000 in men 18-34 (up 27.4%), 73,000 in women 18-34 (up 65.9%), 259,000 in men 35-49 (up 19.9%) and 93,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.5%). The audience was 68% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson – 942,000 viewers, 516,000 in 18-49

Q2: Lance Archer interview/Andrade interview/Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage – 861,000 viewers (down 81,000), 454,000 in 18-49 (down 62,000)

Q3: End of Cage vs. Starks/Cody Rhodes confronts Malakai Black/Santana, Ortiz & Tully Blanchard segment – 1,019,000 viewers (up 158,000), 510,000 in 18-49 (up 56,000)

Q4: Hangman Page, Dark Order & The Elite segment/Chris Jericho, MJF & Shawn Spears segment – 1,120,000 viewers (up 101,000), 586,000 in 18-49 (up 76,000)

Q5: Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage – 1,120,000 viewers (even), 567,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q6: Britt Baker promo/Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero promo/Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta – 1,177,000 viewers (up 57,000), 564,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q7: Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki – 1,003,000 viewers (down 174,000), 469,000 in 18-49 (down 95,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page – 1,009,000 viewers (up 6,000), 479,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)