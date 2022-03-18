Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite rose in viewership but dropped in ratings. It had 993,000 viewers and an 0.38 (498,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It also had a 0.25 in the 18-34 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details for the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour. Dynamite was #3 in its time slot behind Tru TV’s NCAA coverage and ESPN’s NBA coverage.

There were increases in nearly every demo, except women 35-49. That resulted in the 18-49 rating dropping. The NCAA game between Bryant and Wright against the first hour of Dynamite had 1,281,000 viewers and a 0.38. The NCAA game between Rutgers and Notre Dame against the second hour of Dynamite had 2,206,000 viewers and a 0.66. The NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets that went head-to-head had 1,251,000 viewers and a 0.43 rating. The tournament will likely affect ratings over the next several weeks. Both news coverage and South Park (493,000 and 0.24) were down, while the NHL game head-to-head on TNT had 499,000 viewers and a 0.13.

Dynamite was #13 in women 18-49, #5 in men 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #7 in men 12-34. It was up 5.1% in viewers from last week, down 3.5% in 18-49 and 6.1% in 18-34.

In an interesting statistic, this show, which featured Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker in a steel cage match, happened one year exactly from the Lights Out match the two women had. So the shows can be directly compared. This year’s edition of St. Patrick’s Day Slam was up 29.3% in viewers from last year, up 37.6% in 18-49 and up 78.4% in 18-34, even against stronger competition.

Dynamite had 100,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 7.5%), 73,000 in women 18-34 (up 4.3%), 247,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.3%) and 78,000 in women 35-49 (down 31.6%). The audience was 69.7% male in 18-49. It had an 0.17 in 12-17 (up 6.3%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 6.1%), 0.51 in 35-49 (down 7.9%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 15.2%).

Q1 was the high point for total viewers. Q4 was the high point for 18-49.

Q1: Adam Cole & reDRagon vs. Hangman Page, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus – 1,062,000 viewers, 467,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cole & reDRagon vs. Page, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy/Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta – 1,007,000 viewers (down 55,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q3: End of Danielson & Moxley vs. Taylor & Yuta/FTR & Young Bucks segment – 996,000 viewers (down 11,000), 473,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q4: Jericho Appreciation Society segment – 1,032,000 viewers (up 36,000), 532,000 in 18-49 (up 59,000)

Q5: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow – 1,023,000 viewers (down 9,000), 495,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)

Q6: The Hardys vs. Private Party – 911,000 viewers (down 112,000), 497,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q7: End of Hardys vs. Private Party/Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – 971,000 viewers (up 60,000), 520,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q8: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – 941,000 viewers (down 30,000), 509,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)