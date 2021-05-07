Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had a surge in ratings for their special Blood & Guts episode, as it was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. The show had 1,090,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating (548,000 viewers). The show also had a 0.19 in the 18-34 demographic. It managed to actually beat two of the four networks in 18-49 and it’s also the first week the show won males 35-49 (279,000 viewers), even getting more than WWE RAW (264,000) and Smackdown (223,000). Dynamite was 4th in women 18-49, doubled all of the other shows in men 18-49, was #3 in 18-34, #8 in women 12-34, #1 in men 12-34 and #1 by a lot in 25-54.

Of note, the actual Blood & Guts match and introductions ran for 45 minutes, averaging 1,171,000 viewers and 584,000 in 18-49, with 105,000 in men 18-34, 47,000 in women 18-34, 303,000 in men 35-49 and 129,000 in women 35-49. After the first fifteen minutes, the show went up in men 18-49 from 383,000 to 447,000, while women dropped from 184,000 to 167,000. Other than women 35-49, everything was higher during the main event than the rest of the show.

Dynamite had 92,000 in men 18-34 (up 58.6%), 39,000 in women 18-34 (down 23.5%), 279,000 in men 35-49 (up 28%) and 138,000 in women 35-49 (up 36.6%). It was up 22.6% in viewers, 27.8% in 18-49 and 20.2% in 18-34.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown:

Q1: Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston – 1,093,000 viewers, 551,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – 1,014,000 viewers (down 79,000), 524,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q3: End of Rhodes vs. Marshall/Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky & Darby Allin segment/Britt Baker vs. Julia Hart – 1,081,000 viewers (up 67,000), 547,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q4: Taz video/SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds – 983,000 viewers (down 98,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (down 60,000)

Q5: Kenny Omega & Orange Cassidy segment/Miro interview/Jon Moxley vs Yuji Nagata preview – 1,031,000 viewers (up 48,000), 517,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q6: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle – 1,144,000 viewers (up 113,000), 567,000 in 18-49 (up 50,000)

Q7: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle – 1,156,000 viewers (up 12,000), 572,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q8: End of Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle – 1,210,000 viewers (up 54,000), 614,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)

The show had a 0.13 in 12-17 (up 30%), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 20.2%), 0.75 in 35-49 (up 30.7%) and 0.43 in 50+ (up 16.2%). The audience was 67.7% male in 18-49 and 67.4% male in 12-17.