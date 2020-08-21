Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of NXT

As reported yesterday, NXT had much better numbers Wednesday night without any competition from AEW, even as it aired against the Democratic National Convention as well as the NBA and NHL playoffs. It brought in 853,000 viewers with a rating of 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic, landing #23 for the night. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers for the show, although the comparison can only be made to two weeks ago as it didn’t make the top 50 last week. Because of that, demo numbers for last week are not available.

Overall, NXT was up 37.8% and 50% in the demo. The numbers show that of the 623,000 in the 18-49 demo that watched both shows last week, only half watched TV wrestling this week. Of the 1,411,000 total viewers, 60.5% watched this week. Older viewers of AEW were more likely to watch NXT than those in the key demo. An estimated 102,000 of the 417,000 AEW 18-49 demo from last week (around 24.4%) watched NXT this week. Of the 50+ and under 17 demos, 132,000 of 375,000 (35.2%) watched.

In males 18-49, NXT was in 14th place. In males 12-34, it was in 19th. The new viewers were mostly male, so the female viewers of AEW didn’t come back to watch NXT, a 0.05 in females 12-34 and 0.16 in 18-49. the gains were mostly male fans and fans over 35 from AEW, as these were the only gains. Compared to two weeks ago, NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 16.7%), 0.09 in 18-34 (down 18.2%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 2.6%) and 0.42 in 50+ (up 7.7%). The audience was 66.7% male in 18-49 and 80.7% male in 12-17.

For comparison, CNN had 4,880,000 viewers, MSNBC had 6,187,000 and FOX News had 3,794,000 viewers. The NBA game during the first 75 minutes of NXT had 1,705,000 viewers and a 0.68. The game against the final 45 minutes of NXT had 2,283,000 viewers and a 0.98 rating. The NHL game on NBC Sports network did 748,000 and 0.27.