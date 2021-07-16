Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

As previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT hit a five-week high in viewership and best rating in two months, even against competition from the MLB All-Star Game (which had 8,240,000 viewers). The show brought in 707,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating (246,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers and a full breakdown of the show quarter-by-quarter.

NXT brought in an 0.08 rating in 18-34. It was up 8.1% in viewers, 6% in 18-49 and 1.7% in 18-34. It had 41,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 17.1%), 18,000 in women 18-34 (down 21.7%), 127,000 in men 35-49 (up 9.5%) and 60,000 in women 35-49 (up 3.4%). The audience was 68.3% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai – 650,000 viewers, 226,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moon vs. Kai/Xia Li challenges Raquel Gonzalez/Diamond Mine promo/Ikemen Jiro promo/Cameron Grimes & LA Knight segment/Bobby Fish vs. Tyler Rust – 688,000 viewers (up 38,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q3: Samoa Joe & Karrion Kross segment/Sarray vs. Gigi Dolan/Legado del Fantasma promo – 737,000 viewers (up 49,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q4: Duke Hudson promo/Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar – 681,000 viewers (down 56,000), 237,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q5: Legado del Fantasma & Hit Row segment/Kyle O’Reilly interview/Grimes & Knight segment/Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro – 726,000 viewers (up 45,000), 253,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q6: Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa segment/Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea – 709,000 viewers (down 17,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q7: Samoa Joe & Johnny Gargano segment/Knight & Grimes segment/Adam Cole & Bronson Reed segment – 720,000 viewers (up 11,000), 244,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q8: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano – 675,000 viewers (down 45,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Overrun: End of Kross vs. Gargano, Kross attacks Samoa Joe – 835,000 viewers (up 160,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (up 80,000)