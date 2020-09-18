Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite managed to defeat NXT in their return to fighting on Wednesday nights, although both shows had predictable drops with competition. Dynamite had 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating (445,000 viewers), while NXT had 689,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating (229,000). The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including by quarters.

AEW managed to get #3 for the night in the key 18-49 demographic, behind only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.44) and Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News (0.39). NXT was at #31. AEW was #1 in males 18-49, 18-34 and males 12-34. It was #16 in women 18-49 and #8 in women 12-34. NXT was #17 in males 18-34, #26 in 18-34 and #7 in males 12-34. AEW won every demo for the night, with only 50+ (0.36 to 0.32) coming close.

AEW had 107,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 17.6%), 62,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.1%), 186,000 in males 35-49 (down 21.2%) and 90,000 in women 35-49 (same as last week). NXT had 41,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 5.1%), 26,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.7%), 106,000 in men 35-49 (down 27.4%) and 56,000 in women 35-49 (down 24.3%). AEW won every quarter.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for AEW:

Q1: FTR vs. Jurassic Express – 960,000 viewers, 504,000 in 18-49

Q2: Matt Hardy attacked/Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian – 857,000 viewers (down 103,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (down 53,000)

Q3: End of Page vs. Kazarian/MJF vs. Shawn Dean – 935,000 viewers (up 78,000), 477,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q4: MJF promo/Taz video/Eddie Kingston promo – 891,000 viewers (down 44,000), 438,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party – 904,000 viewers (up 13,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse/Lance Archer & Jon Moxley segment – 869,000 viewers (down 35,000), 425,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: Brawl between Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, Brian Cage & Ricky Starks – 796,000 viewers (down 73,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q8: Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz – 871,000 viewers (up 75,000), 420,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart – 803,000 viewers, 253,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Shirai vs. Blackheart/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Desmond Troy/Jake Atlas interview – 801,000 viewers (down 2,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q3: Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA – 747,000 viewers (down 54,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q4: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae interview/Imperium vs. Breezango – 613,000 viewers (down 134,000), 202,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q5: Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li & Jessi Kamea – 679,000 viewers (up 66,000), 232,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q6: Tegan Nox promo/Undisputed Era vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain – 631,000 viewers (down 48,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: End of Undisputed Era vs. Dain & Drake/William Regal announcement – 638,000 viewers (up 7,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q8: Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher – 599,000 viewers (down 39,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

AEW had a 0.17 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 9.1%), 0.44 in 35-49 (down 15.3 percent%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 25.6%). The audience was 66.7% male in 18-49 and 60.1% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 9.1%), 0.10 in 18-34 (up 1.5%), 0.26 in 35-49 (down 26.4 percent%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 16.3%). The audience was 63.9% male in 18-49 and 76.1% male in 12-17.