Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite dropped from last week’s episode but still won the night with 743,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating (415,000) in the key 18-49 demographic, compared to NXT’s 691,000 viewers and 0.18 in 180-49 (229,000 viewers). Dynamite was good enough for 4th place for the night while NXT ranked at #25. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more detailed information on the numbers including a look at the shows quarter-by-quarter.
Overall, the night was dominated by shows that did huge with women, which resulted in both wrestling shows being down. Dynamite was down 20.4% in viewers, 2.4% in 18-49 and 18.5% in 18-34. NXT was down 0.1% in viewers (only dropping about 1,000), 11.6% in 18-49 and up 5.5% in 18-34.
Dynamite had 60,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 31.8%), 41,000 in women 18-34 (up 13.9%), 231,000 in men 35-49 (up 0.9%) and 83,000 in women 35-49 (up 15.3%). NXT had 36,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 24.1%), 22,000 in women 18-34 (down 15.4%), 114,000 in men 35-49 (down 11.6%) and 57,000 in women 35-49 (down 24%). AEW won all eight quarters in viewers (with some quarters close) and in the demo (which wasn’t close). It doubled NXT in the first three quarters.
Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:
Q1: Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix – 756,000 viewers, 462,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Jackson vs. Fenix/Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston promo/Cody Rhodes squash & segment with Penta El Zero Miedo – 751,000 viewers (down 5,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)
Q3: Best Friends promo/Sting & Lance Archer segment/QT Marshall interview/Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson – 757,000 viewers (up 6,000), 445,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)
Q4: End of Johnson vs. Page/Adam Page & Dark Order promo/Kenny Omega & Good Brothers entrance – 719,000 viewers (down 38,000), 418,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)
Q5: Omega promo & brawl with Moxley, Kingston & Christian Cage/Six-woman tag team match – 758,000 viewers (up 39,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)
Q6: End of Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa/Matt Hardy promo/Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky – 697,000 viewers (down 61,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (down 49,000)
Q7: End of Allin vs. Sky – 766,000 viewers (up 69,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)
Q8: Inner Circle War Council – 742,000 viewers (down 24,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)
And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:
Q1: William Regal’s announcements/unveiling of NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles – 740,000 viewers, 210,000 in 18-49
Q2: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm/Finn Balor promo – 751,000 viewers (up 11,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)
Q3: LA Knight interview/Pete Dunne vs. Jake Atlas/Imperium promo – 679,000 viewers (down 72,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
Q4: Leon Ruff interview/Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart – 683,000 viewers (up 4,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)
Q5: End of Kai & Gonzalez vs. Moon & Blackheart/Adam Cole interview/The Way promo – 685,000 viewers (up 2,000), 245,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)
Q6: Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter/Jordan Devlin promo/Zoey Stark video/Santos Escobar promo – 685,000 viewers (even), 242,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)
Q7: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma/Shirai challenge Gonzalez/Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher interview/Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – 639,000 viewers (down 46,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)
Q8: Cole vs. Balor – 631,000 viewers (down 8,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)
Overrun: Cole vs. Balor/Kyle O’Reilly attacks Cole/Karrion Kross confronts Balor – 814,000 viewers (up 183,000)
AEW had a 0.09 in 18-34 (down 30.8%), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 18.5%), 0.50 in 35-49 (up 4.3%) and 0.25 in 50+ (down 34.2%). AEW’s audience was 70.1% male in 18-49 and 53.6% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.06 in 12-17 (down 40%), 0.08 in 18-34 (up 5.5%), 0.28 in 35-49 (down 16.2%)and 0.39 in 50+ (up 21.9%). NXT’s audience was 65.5% male in 18-49 and 66.5% male in 12-17.
